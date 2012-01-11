Garmin-Cervélo becomes Garmin-Barracuda

Image 1 of 2 Team Garmin-Barracuda: the new jersey (Image credit: garmin) Image 2 of 2 Team Garmin-Barracuda's shorts

Slipstream Sports announced that Barracuda Networks has become Garmin’s co-sponsor for the 2012 season, replacing Cervelo after one season. Its team will ride as Garmin-Barracuda.

“We are always looking for partners who, like Garmin, share our passion and commitment to the best innovations in technology, and Barracuda Networks is a perfect fit,” said Jonathan Vaughters, CEO of Slipstream Sports and Director Sportif of Team Garmin-Barracuda. “The partnership with Barracuda Networks is long-term and the company will also allow Slipstream Sports to continue to pursue other co-title sponsor opportunities."

Barracuda Networks provides content security, network performance and data protection solutions for organizations. In late 2010 Slipstream had tied down BigMat to a multi-year deal as a co-sponsor but the French company backed out of the agreement, which is going through legal proceedings. The financial gap left the team with a hole to fill and although Vaughters would not go as far as calling Barracuda a replacement he did acknowledge their importance within the team.

“They’ve had an interest in cycling for some time. I don’t see this as a replacement to the BigMat deal but it’s a valuable partner. I’m excited.” he told Cyclingnews.

Barracuda Networks were also pleased to announce its arrival as a co-sponsor, and added it was attracted to Garmin due to the team’s stance for ethical sport.

“The incredible sense of teamwork, passion and determination, and commitment to innovation, align perfectly with our philosophy on delivering the most innovative solutions and support to our customers,” said Michael Perone, executive vice president and CMO of Barracuda Networks. “This partnership provides a fantastic platform to share that message with millions of people around the world in a unique and meaningful way.”

Cervélo, who still remains represented on the Castelli-made cycling kit will drop from the chest of the jersey and appear on the shoulders.

"We'd like to thank Slipstream for giving us the second team name in 2011 when they had no obligation to do so," said Phil White, CEO of Cervélo. "We're excited that Barracuda Networks is joining the team. It bodes well for the future that the team is attracting new sponsors of this caliber, and Cervélo looks forward to continuing as a key partner and the official bicycle supplier of the team for the next three years."

The new kit will be used at the Tour Down Under, which begins next week.