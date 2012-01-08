Gallery: RadioShack-Nissan-Trek undergoes threshold testing

Image 1 of 33 Chris Horner having his test (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 2 of 33 (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 3 of 33 Chris Horner is one of the most experiened riders on the team (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 4 of 33 (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 5 of 33 The riders' blood samples are taken (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 6 of 33 The riders' blood samples are taken (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 7 of 33 Haimar Zubeldia (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 8 of 33 Chris Horner will be looking to win the Tour of California again (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 9 of 33 (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 10 of 33 (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 11 of 33 Veteran Haimar Zubeldia (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 12 of 33 (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 13 of 33 The riders were testing on their first day at their camp (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 14 of 33 Andy Schleck is shown his data (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 15 of 33 Robert Wagner (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 16 of 33 Dirk Demol stays on the team and will be a key part of their season (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 17 of 33 Former Paris-Roubaix winner Dirk Demol watches on (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 18 of 33 (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 19 of 33 Trek supply the team's bikes (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 20 of 33 Ben King being tested (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 21 of 33 (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 22 of 33 Andy Schleck is watched closely (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 23 of 33 Tour de France contender Andy Schleck (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 24 of 33 Tour de France contender Andy Schleck (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 25 of 33 America's Ben King (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 26 of 33 The Leopard O remains on the kit (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 27 of 33 The riders will be on Trek Madone bikes (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 28 of 33 (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 29 of 33 Monfort on the rollers (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 30 of 33 Ben King is tested (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 31 of 33 Haimar Zubeldia and Andy Schleck (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 32 of 33 Chris Horner pushes himself (Image credit: Team RadioShack) Image 33 of 33 Monfort and Andy Schleck are put through their paces (Image credit: Team RadioShack)

RadioShack-Nissan-Trek's season swung into action on Friday when the team was presented to the media in Luxembourg. The live televised event saw the team's stars unveil their new team kit with the Schlecks, Fabian Cancellara and Chris Horner amongst those that outlined their goals for 2012.

The morning after and the team jetted to Mallorca, Spain, for its second training camp of the last few months. Day one involved a series of tests including threshold testing. Dr Luca Guercilena set the test up. The riders were asked to push 100 watts before additional 40 watts were added at certain intervals.

“A test like this determines the physical condition of the riders. It allows us to study the progress they have made since the training camp in Calpe. The point of such a test is to see where the rider is individually, not in comparison with the others riders. We don’t use this data for race selection, as there are so many other strategical factors that come in play," Guercilena said.