Gallery: RadioShack-Nissan-Trek undergoes threshold testing

RadioShack-Nissan-Trek's season swung into action on Friday when the team was presented to the media in Luxembourg. The live televised event saw the team's stars unveil their new team kit with the Schlecks, Fabian Cancellara and Chris Horner amongst those that outlined their goals for 2012.
The morning after and the team jetted to Mallorca, Spain, for its second training camp of the last few months. Day one involved a series of tests including threshold testing. Dr Luca Guercilena set the test up. The riders were asked to push 100 watts before additional 40 watts were added at certain intervals.
“A test like this determines the physical condition of the riders. It allows us to study the progress they have made since the training camp in Calpe. The point of such a test is to see where the rider is individually, not in comparison with the others riders. We don’t use this data for race selection, as there are so many other strategical factors that come in play," Guercilena said.
