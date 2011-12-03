Gallery: Liquigas-Cannondale camp

Basso and Nibali lead team bonding in Passo San Pellegrino
The European road season may have only closed a few weeks ago but that hasn’t stopped Liquigas-Cannondale from holding their first team camp ahead of the 2012 campaign.
The Italian squad gathered at Passo San Pellegrino, Italy for a week-long camp. Although there was little in the way of training, the riders were still put through their paces with typical ‘off-season activities’ such as orienteering, games, and general team bonding.
Ivan Basso and Vincenzo Nibali, both of who weren’t able to match their grand tour performances of 2010 – Basso won the Giro while Nibali the Vuelta - will go into the 2012 season with points to prove.
