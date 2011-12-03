Trending

Gallery: Liquigas-Cannondale camp

Basso and Nibali lead team bonding in Passo San Pellegrino

Image 1 of 32

Moreno Moser is a new addition to the team

Moreno Moser is a new addition to the team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 32

Paolo Longo gets ready to lead his team on the hike

Paolo Longo gets ready to lead his team on the hike
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 32

Ted King makes a getaway attempt

Ted King makes a getaway attempt
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 32

Fabio Sabatini puts in an effort on the mountain bike

Fabio Sabatini puts in an effort on the mountain bike
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 32

Kristijan Koren hoofs it up the hill

Kristijan Koren hoofs it up the hill
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 32

Stefano Agostini limbers up

Stefano Agostini limbers up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 32

Nibali and Basso plot a route to the nearest coffee stop

Nibali and Basso plot a route to the nearest coffee stop
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 32

Nibali and Basso take time out to pose for the press corp

Nibali and Basso take time out to pose for the press corp
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 32

Riders cool off after a tough day

Riders cool off after a tough day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 32

Vincenzo Nibali shows off his table football skills

Vincenzo Nibali shows off his table football skills
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 32

Peter Sagan, Daniel Oss and Elia Viviani bake in the sauna

Peter Sagan, Daniel Oss and Elia Viviani bake in the sauna
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 32

Riders set out on a day of orienteering

Riders set out on a day of orienteering
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 32

Ivan Basso tries out mountain biking

Ivan Basso tries out mountain biking
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 32

The week long camp was a chance for new and old riders to catch up

The week long camp was a chance for new and old riders to catch up
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 32

Limbering up for the evening’s disco

Limbering up for the evening’s disco
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 32

Basso will be looking to win a third grand tour next year

Basso will be looking to win a third grand tour next year
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 32

Daniel Oss showing off

Daniel Oss showing off
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 32

Basso shows off his skills off-road

Basso shows off his skills off-road
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 32

Peter Sagan had a stellar year in 2011 and will be looking for more in 2012

Peter Sagan had a stellar year in 2011 and will be looking for more in 2012
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 32

Nibali and Basso talk tactics and directions

Nibali and Basso talk tactics and directions
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 32

Ivan Basso completing his core strength training

Ivan Basso completing his core strength training
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 32

Passo San Pellegrino

Passo San Pellegrino
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 32

Bodnar relaxes in the pool

Bodnar relaxes in the pool
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 32

A blindfolded Nibali heading in the wrong direction

A blindfolded Nibali heading in the wrong direction
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 32

A morning meeting ahead of their activities

A morning meeting ahead of their activities
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 32

Nibali taking time out

Nibali taking time out
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 32

Nibali heads a running group

Nibali heads a running group
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 32

The riders are split up into groups

The riders are split up into groups
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 32

Daniel Oss isn't allowed out until he's done his homework

Daniel Oss isn't allowed out until he's done his homework
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 32

That can't be good for you

That can't be good for you
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 32

Ivan Basso will again lead the team in stage races

Ivan Basso will again lead the team in stage races
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 32

Daniel Oss (Liquigas Cannondale)

Daniel Oss (Liquigas Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The European road season may have only closed a few weeks ago but that hasn’t stopped Liquigas-Cannondale from holding their first team camp ahead of the 2012 campaign.

The Italian squad gathered at Passo San Pellegrino, Italy for a week-long camp. Although there was little in the way of training, the riders were still put through their paces with typical ‘off-season activities’ such as orienteering, games, and general team bonding.

Ivan Basso and Vincenzo Nibali, both of who weren’t able to match their grand tour performances of 2010 – Basso won the Giro while Nibali the Vuelta - will go into the 2012 season with points to prove.
 