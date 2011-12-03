Gallery: Liquigas-Cannondale camp

Image 1 of 32 Moreno Moser is a new addition to the team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 32 Paolo Longo gets ready to lead his team on the hike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 32 Ted King makes a getaway attempt (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 32 Fabio Sabatini puts in an effort on the mountain bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 32 Kristijan Koren hoofs it up the hill (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 32 Stefano Agostini limbers up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 32 Nibali and Basso plot a route to the nearest coffee stop (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 32 Nibali and Basso take time out to pose for the press corp (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 32 Riders cool off after a tough day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 32 Vincenzo Nibali shows off his table football skills (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 32 Peter Sagan, Daniel Oss and Elia Viviani bake in the sauna (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 32 Riders set out on a day of orienteering (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 32 Ivan Basso tries out mountain biking (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 32 The week long camp was a chance for new and old riders to catch up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 32 Limbering up for the evening’s disco (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 32 Basso will be looking to win a third grand tour next year (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 32 Daniel Oss showing off (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 32 Basso shows off his skills off-road (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 32 Peter Sagan had a stellar year in 2011 and will be looking for more in 2012 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 32 Nibali and Basso talk tactics and directions (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 32 Ivan Basso completing his core strength training (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 32 Passo San Pellegrino (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 32 Bodnar relaxes in the pool (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 32 A blindfolded Nibali heading in the wrong direction (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 32 A morning meeting ahead of their activities (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 32 Nibali taking time out (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 32 Nibali heads a running group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 32 The riders are split up into groups (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 32 Daniel Oss isn't allowed out until he's done his homework (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 32 That can't be good for you (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 32 Ivan Basso will again lead the team in stage races (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 32 Daniel Oss (Liquigas Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The European road season may have only closed a few weeks ago but that hasn’t stopped Liquigas-Cannondale from holding their first team camp ahead of the 2012 campaign.

The Italian squad gathered at Passo San Pellegrino, Italy for a week-long camp. Although there was little in the way of training, the riders were still put through their paces with typical ‘off-season activities’ such as orienteering, games, and general team bonding.

Ivan Basso and Vincenzo Nibali, both of who weren’t able to match their grand tour performances of 2010 – Basso won the Giro while Nibali the Vuelta - will go into the 2012 season with points to prove.

