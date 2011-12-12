Gallery: Contador and Riis go skydiving

Image 1 of 15 Image 2 of 15 Image 3 of 15 Image 4 of 15 Image 5 of 15 Image 6 of 15 Image 7 of 15 Image 8 of 15 Image 9 of 15 Image 10 of 15 Image 11 of 15 Image 12 of 15 Image 13 of 15 Image 14 of 15 Image 15 of 15
Alberto Contador and his Saxo Bank team brought their trip in Israel to a close with a spectacular skydive on the coast of the country.
The Spanish climber has spent the last week in the Middle Eastern country setting up a number of initiatives as well as taking part in a night-time criterium.
Contador is yet to find out the verdict of his CAS case, with a final ruling expected in January. If found guilty he could face a lengthy ban.
For a photo gallery of Contador and Riis jumping out of a plane at 12,000ft, click here.