Gallery: Contador and Riis go skydiving

Saxo Bank leader puts his descending skills to the ultimate test

Image 1 of 15

Contador and his instructor in freefall

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 15

Alberto Contador in freefall

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 15

Time are hard so wind tunnel testing was done on a budget

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 15

Riis comes down to earth with a bump

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 15

Alberto Contador fastens up

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 15

This what I'm going to do when Karpets rides next to me

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 15

Bjarne Riis goes through the training session

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 15

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 15

Contador jumps out at 12,000ft

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 15

Hang on. I don't think this is such a good idea

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 15

Contador enjoys the spectacular view

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 15

The Saxo Bank crew pose for the cameras after take off

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 15

Bueno. Contador is relaxed before the jump

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 15

Hands up if you want to jump out of this aeroplane

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 15

Bjarne Riis and Alberto Contador are all smiles after the jump

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alberto Contador and his Saxo Bank team brought their trip in Israel to a close with a spectacular skydive on the coast of the country.

The Spanish climber has spent the last week in the Middle Eastern country setting up a number of initiatives as well as taking part in a night-time criterium.

Contador is yet to find out the verdict of his CAS case, with a final ruling expected in January. If found guilty he could face a lengthy ban.

