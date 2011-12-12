Gallery: Contador and Riis go skydiving

Image 1 of 15 Contador and his instructor in freefall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 15 Alberto Contador in freefall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 15 Time are hard so wind tunnel testing was done on a budget (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 15 Riis comes down to earth with a bump (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 15 Alberto Contador fastens up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 15 This what I'm going to do when Karpets rides next to me (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 15 Bjarne Riis goes through the training session (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 15 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 15 Contador jumps out at 12,000ft (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 15 Hang on. I don't think this is such a good idea (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 15 Contador enjoys the spectacular view (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 15 The Saxo Bank crew pose for the cameras after take off (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 15 Bueno. Contador is relaxed before the jump (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 15 Hands up if you want to jump out of this aeroplane (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 15 Bjarne Riis and Alberto Contador are all smiles after the jump (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alberto Contador and his Saxo Bank team brought their trip in Israel to a close with a spectacular skydive on the coast of the country.

The Spanish climber has spent the last week in the Middle Eastern country setting up a number of initiatives as well as taking part in a night-time criterium.





Contador is yet to find out the verdict of his CAS case, with a final ruling expected in January. If found guilty he could face a lengthy ban.

