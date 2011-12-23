Video: Garmin-Cevelo, Journey to a Dream

Dave Zabriskie at the Garmin presentation (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin)

Journey to a Dream, created by Nigel Dick, in association with Clif Bar, takes a look at the Garmin-Cervelo team, from how some of its riders entered the sport, right up until the current 2011 season.

Alex Howes, Peter Stetina, Tom Danielson, Tyler Farrar, Christian Vande Velde all describe how they became involved in cycling, cutting their teeth in amateur racing and sacrificing their youth to one day make it in the professional ranks.

The riders, along with Jonathan Vaugthers, also detail the importance of a strong team ethic and Vaughters pinpoints the difficulty in managing a rider’s ambition and expectations when the team is always put above any individual.

That mentality was demonstrated this year, with the team claiming Paris-Roubaix with Johan Van Summeren. Garmin also went onto claim four stage wins in the Tour de France, along with the team classification.