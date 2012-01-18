Gallery: Vacansoleil-DCM training in Benidorm

The Spanish sunshine has been popular with lots of WorldTour teams this winter, with many of them staging their winter training camps there. The latest team fine-tuning their fitness under a Mediterranean sky are Dutch team Vacansoleil-DCM, who have based themselves in Benidorm on the Costa Blanca.
The likes of Johnny Hoogerland, Bjorn Leukemans and neo-pro Barry Markus are testing themselves on a variety of training runs under the watchful eye of the coaching staff. As you can see from our picture gallery, the team has been busy. It's a big pre-season, in particular for Hoogerland. After a bright start to 2011 in the spring, he suffered a horror crash in the Tour de France that disrupted the rest of his year, and a productive and injury free training camp will be crucial to the completion of his rehabilitation.
