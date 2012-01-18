Gallery: Vacansoleil-DCM training in Benidorm

Image 1 of 32 Johnny Hoogerland is hoping to stay injury free in 2012 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 32 Bianchi bikes and Vacansoleil-DCM are a partnership (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 32 The Dutch team are raring to go ahead of their second season on the WorldTour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 32 Neo-pro Barry Markus is a new addition for 2012 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 32 FSA provide components for the team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 32 Joule computers atop the team bikes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 32 Johnny Hoogerland (centre) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 32 The riders training as a group under the Spanish sun (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 32 Gustav Larson (centre) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 32 Directeur-sportif Jean-Paul Van Poppel (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 32 Still going strong as the shadows get longer (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 32 Marco Marcato (centre) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 32 Taking advantage of the quiet roads around Benidorm (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 32 Johnny Hoogerland (centre) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 32 Gustav Larson (foreground) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 32 The group tries to beat the Spanish sunset (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 32 Johnny Hoogerland checking out his results (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 32 Marco Marcato (foreground) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 32 Johnny Hoogerland (left) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 32 Bianchi's turquoise frame will really stand out in the peloton this year (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 32 Increasing the power on the roads of Benidorm (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 32 Cornering round one of the town's many fountains (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 32 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 32 Marco Marcato is entering his fourth season with the team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 32 Benidorm's climate is perfect for winter training (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 32 Bjorn Leukemans (foreground) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 32 Hilaire Van Der Schueren (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 32 Preparing to set off (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 32 Competition within team is healthy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 32 Climbs have been an important part of the training camp (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 32 Bjorn Leukemans recently signed a contract extension with Vacansoleil-DCM (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 32 Bianchi are one of the biggest names in the industry (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Spanish sunshine has been popular with lots of WorldTour teams this winter, with many of them staging their winter training camps there. The latest team fine-tuning their fitness under a Mediterranean sky are Dutch team Vacansoleil-DCM, who have based themselves in Benidorm on the Costa Blanca.

The likes of Johnny Hoogerland, Bjorn Leukemans and neo-pro Barry Markus are testing themselves on a variety of training runs under the watchful eye of the coaching staff. As you can see from our picture gallery, the team has been busy. It's a big pre-season, in particular for Hoogerland. After a bright start to 2011 in the spring, he suffered a horror crash in the Tour de France that disrupted the rest of his year, and a productive and injury free training camp will be crucial to the completion of his rehabilitation.