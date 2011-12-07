Video: Rabobank 2012 team presentation

The 2012 Rabobank Men's WorldTour Team (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Rabobank unveiled their squads for the 2012 season in Utrecht on Tuesday. The mens' pro team, the Continental team, and the Off-Road team were joined by the new womens' team built around Marianne Vos. All attended the event and in the first of these three videos the team show off the strength of their new women's team.

New recruit Mark Renshaw is also interviewed about his hopes for the 2012 season, while Tour de France leader Robert Gesink discusses his race schedule. For a photo gallery of yesterday's presentation, click here.







2. The new guy: Mark Renshaw





3. Robert Gesink is on schedule