Gallery: Omega Pharma – Quick-Step riders in their new kit

The jersey may have been unveiled last month but Omega Pharma – Quick-Step has now shown off their new signings for the first time in 2012. Due to contracts between athletes and their 2011 teams, riders are forbidden from being pictured in their new kit or using their new bikes before a January 1st embargo.
With that date past, the Belgian team has used the opportunity to show off their new signings, including Levi Leipheimer, Tony Martin and the Velits brothers, as well as stalwarts Tom Boonen and Sylvain Chavanel.
The team heads into 2012 with lofty ambitions. At last month’s presentation in Belgium its owner Zdenek Bakala set his sights on steering them to the world number one spot within a few years.
