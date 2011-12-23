Gallery: Androni's European flank camp out
Savio musters the troops in Italy
The Pro Continental Androni Giocattoli team held its first training camp ahead of the 2012 season last week in Cesenatico, Italy.
Only the European riders attended the 10-day camp that ran from December 9 to 19, with the Colombian arm of the team remaining in South America and enjoying warmer climates.
The Italians Emanuele Sella, Roberto Ferrari, Omar Bertazzo, Riccardo Chiarini, Alessandro De Marchi, Giairo Ermeti and Antonio Santoro attended, along with new signings Fabio Felline, Salvatore Mancuso and Antonino Parrinello and the young Spanish rider Francisco Moreno.
The camp coincided with team boss Gianni Savio being acquitted of providing his riders with doping products.
"I am happy to have been fully acquitted by the Law Court of Massa and I want to underline that when CONI submit me to the National Antidoping Court they did not know the content of the documents – that I have now sent – I had presented to the Judge to prove the complete unreliability of my accusers and their repeated false testimony given under oath.
"Such documents have been collected through long and meticulous investigations, thank to which the Judge has fully acquitted me," he told Cyclingnews.
Androni Giocattoli is hoping to contest the 2012 Giro d'Italia.
