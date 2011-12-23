Gallery: Androni's European flank camp out

Image 1 of 17 The European arm of the Androni squad (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 17 Only the European members of the team were at the camp in Cesenatico (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 17 Savio points out his favourite bike (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 17 The team wrap up in the cold Italian conditions (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 5 of 17 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 6 of 17 Savio puts his arm around one rider after informing him he'll be riding six hours today (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 7 of 17 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 8 of 17 The Androni riders out training in Cesenatico, Italy (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 9 of 17 The team form a double pace line (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 10 of 17 The Androni camp ran for 10 days (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 11 of 17 The Androni team enjoy their first training camp ahead of the 2012 season (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 12 of 17 Savio tries to make all his riders feel welcome (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 13 of 17 The Androni camp ran for 10 days (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 14 of 17 Riders from Geox and Ag2r have joined the Italian squad (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 15 of 17 Savio explains the team's training for the day (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 16 of 17 Savio will be hoping for another Giro invite for 2012 (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 17 of 17 The team enjoy their riding in Cesenatico (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

The Pro Continental Androni Giocattoli team held its first training camp ahead of the 2012 season last week in Cesenatico, Italy.

Only the European riders attended the 10-day camp that ran from December 9 to 19, with the Colombian arm of the team remaining in South America and enjoying warmer climates.

The Italians Emanuele Sella, Roberto Ferrari, Omar Bertazzo, Riccardo Chiarini, Alessandro De Marchi, Giairo Ermeti and Antonio Santoro attended, along with new signings Fabio Felline, Salvatore Mancuso and Antonino Parrinello and the young Spanish rider Francisco Moreno.

The camp coincided with team boss Gianni Savio being acquitted of providing his riders with doping products.

"I am happy to have been fully acquitted by the Law Court of Massa and I want to underline that when CONI submit me to the National Antidoping Court they did not know the content of the documents – that I have now sent – I had presented to the Judge to prove the complete unreliability of my accusers and their repeated false testimony given under oath.

"Such documents have been collected through long and meticulous investigations, thank to which the Judge has fully acquitted me," he told Cyclingnews.

Androni Giocattoli is hoping to contest the 2012 Giro d'Italia.