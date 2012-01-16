Gallery: NetApp hits the roads in Mallorca

Image 1 of 29 Jan Barta and Bartosz Huzarski have a word in front of the team bus (Image credit: NetApp) Image 2 of 29 Passing a typical Mallorca country building (Image credit: NetApp) Image 3 of 29 NetApp, all lined up (Image credit: NetApp) Image 4 of 29 Rider and DS try to figure out how to exit the roundabout (Image credit: NetApp) Image 5 of 29 A sunny day for a winter ride (Image credit: NetApp) Image 6 of 29 Putting in the training work for NetApp (Image credit: NetApp) Image 7 of 29 NetApp on the road (Image credit: NetApp) Image 8 of 29 NetApp riders enjoyed the Spanish sunshine (Image credit: NetApp) Image 9 of 29 Here they come: NetApp riding into the 2012 season (Image credit: NetApp) Image 10 of 29 Smiling NetApp faces at the Mallorca training camp (Image credit: NetApp) Image 11 of 29 And around the corner they go..... (Image credit: NetApp) Image 12 of 29 Netapp disappearing down the road (Image credit: NetApp) Image 13 of 29 NetApp's Leo König gets some climbing work in (Image credit: NetApp) Image 14 of 29 Smile, please! (Image credit: NetApp) Image 15 of 29 NetApp getting ready to go (Image credit: NetApp) Image 16 of 29 Michael Schwarzmann and Bartosz Huzarski of Netapp (Image credit: NetApp) Image 17 of 29 Discussing things before setting out (Image credit: NetApp) Image 18 of 29 Andre Schulze is another newcomer to the team this year (Image credit: NetApp) Image 19 of 29 Getting ready to head out for training (Image credit: NetApp) Image 20 of 29 Team newcomers Matthias Brändle and Jerome Baugnies (Image credit: NetApp) Image 21 of 29 Timon Seubert and Andreas Schillinger up out of the saddle (Image credit: NetApp) Image 22 of 29 Timon Seubert and Matthias Brändle enjoy a break (Image credit: NetApp) Image 23 of 29 Belgian Jerome Baugnies is new to NetApp in 2012 (Image credit: NetApp) Image 24 of 29 NetApp newcomer Reto Hollenstein (Image credit: NetApp) Image 25 of 29 Daniel Shorn and Leo König of NetApp (Image credit: NetApp) Image 26 of 29 Andreas Dietziker takes off on a solo break! (Image credit: NetApp) Image 27 of 29 NetApp's Andre Schulze and Steven Cozza chat while training (Image credit: NetApp) Image 28 of 29 NetApp's Michael Schwarzmann and Bartosz Huzarski (Image credit: NetApp) Image 29 of 29 Leo König on the Mallorca climbs (Image credit: NetApp)

Team NetApp escaped wet northern Europe and sought the sun of Mallorca as it plans its first assault on a Grand Tour. The German Professional Continental team held its first training camp of 2012 on the Spanish island.

The team was given a wild card invitation to the Giro d'Italia this year, and young Czech rider Leo König is expected to lead the team in Italy. He was amongst those riders hitting the mountains in preparation for a climber's Giro.

Nearly half of the team is new this year, eight of the 17 riders. The camp was also a chance for the newcomers to get to know their new teammates and start the process of becoming a team that works well together.