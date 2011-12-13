Liquigas gathers in Sardinia for training

Nibali and Basso take time out to pose for the press corp (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Liquigas-Cannondale is starting its second pre-season training camp today on the island of Sardinia, after having held its first team bonding meet in Passo San Pellegrino at the beginning of the month. All 28 riders, as well as directeurs sportifs Stefano Zanatta, Mario Scirea, Paolo Slongo and Alberto Volpi, have now gathered in a coastal resort in Olbia, Sardinia, for a camp that is scheduled to last until December 22.

The riders have been divided into two groups for more effective training. "Those who will start the season in January need to be in a better shape in order to compete in the first race without too much suffering and with the perspective of being competitive," explained Slongo.

"They will go out on longer rides and combine aerobic training with anaerobic phases. The second group, which includes those who will start in February, will instead pursue a more basic workout: less long rides and only aerobic training."

Riders of the first group are: Vincenzo Nibali, Elia Viviani, Stefano Agostini, Federico Canuti, Mauro Da Dalto, Tiziano Dall’Antonia, Timmy Duggan, Ted King, Kristijan Koren, Alan Marangoni, Moreno Moser, Daniele Ratto, Fabio Sabatini and Josè Sarmiento.

The second group includes Ivan Basso, Peter Sagan, Daniel Oss, Eros Capecchi, Valerio Agnoli, Maciej Bodnar, Damiano Caruso, Paolo Longo Borghini, Dominik Nerz, Maciej Paterski, Juraj Sagan, Cristiano Salerno, Sylwester Szmyd and Alessandro Vanotti.

On top of the daily training rides, the Liquigas riders will also strengthen their muscles in the gym followed by stretching and relaxation sessions under the guidance of mental coach Marino Rosti.

