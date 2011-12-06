Colombia-Coldeportes with 16 Colombians

Stage three winner Fabio Duarte (Geox-TMC). (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Colombia-Coldeportes, a new Professional Continental team, has confirmed its roster for 2012. All 16 riders come from the South American country.

Two of the biggest names on the team are Victor Hugo Pena and Fabio Duarte. Pena, 37, was the first Colombian ever to wear the yellow jersey at the Tour de France (2003). He has won one stage each at the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a Espana. Pena turned pro in 1997, and has ridden for such teams as US Postal Service, Phonak, and Rock Racing.

Duarte, 25, was with Geox this year, after three years with Coldeportes' forerunner teams. He won the 2008 under 23 world title, and had many victories with the Colombian team. This year he won stage 3 of the Giro del Trentino.

In announcing its roster, the team denied media reports that Italian rider Marco Corti would join the team. Corti, who also rode for Geox this year, is the son of Coldeportes team manager Claudio Corti.

Colombia-Coldeportes for 2012: John Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col); Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col): Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col); Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col); Juan Pablo Foreno Carreno (Col); Javier Alberto Gonzalez Carrera (Col); Luis Felipe Laverde Jimenez (Col); Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (Col); Frank Jair Osorio (Col); Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col); Jarlinson Pantano Gomez (Col); Victor Hugo Peña Grisales (Col); Carlos Julian Quintero Norena (Col); Michael Rodriguez Galindo (Col); Jeffri Johan Romero Corredor (Col); and Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col)