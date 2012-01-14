Gallery: Liquigas-Cannondale Sardinia camp

Image 1 of 40 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) tucks in (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 40 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 40 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 40 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) shows off his descending skills (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 40 Eros Capecchi (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 40 Alessandro Vanotti with Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 40 Can Ivan Basso still triumph in a three-week race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 40 Daniel Oss (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 40 Peter Sagan shows off his skills (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 40 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 40 Vincenzo Nibali and Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) will head the the team's grand tour ambitions (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 40 Vincenzo Nibali, Ivan Basso and Peter Sagan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 40 Ivan Basso and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) on the front (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 40 Daniel Oss, Elia Viviani and Peter Sagan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 40 Elia Viviani (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 40 Peter Sagan's first win of the season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 40 Vincenzo Nibali and Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) will head the the team's grand tour ambitions (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 40 Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale) puts the hammer down (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 40 How many times will we see Sagan perform this victory salute this season? (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 40 The Liquigas - Cannondale team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 40 The new team kit (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 40 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) will want to add to his two grand tour wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 40 Nibali, Basso and Sagan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 40 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) can go downhill faster than most (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 40 Vincenzo Nibali and Eros Capecchi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 40 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 40 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) will aim to win a grand tour in 2012 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 40 Ivan Basso and Eros Capecchi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 40 Ivan Basso takes center stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 40 Sprinters Peter Sagan, Elia Viviani and Daniel Oss (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 40 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 40 Daniel Oss (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 40 Vincenzo Nibali pushes away from Ivan Basso (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 40 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 40 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 40 Alan Marangoni (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 40 Daniel Oss (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 40 Peter Sagan (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 40 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 40 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After its team presentation in Milan this week, the Liquigas-Cannondale team made its way to Sardinia, Italy for the squad's second training camp in as many months. Like their December camp the Italian ProTour team will spend the majority of the time fine-tuning their form, although this time around a number of riders were absent with the Tour Down Under set to start in the coming days.





However Nibali has made noises about wanting to start the Giro as well - a situation that played out in 2010 and saw Basso win the overall. Team boss Roberto Amadio has said he will make a final decision after the Spring Classics.