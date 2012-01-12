Gallery: Liquigas-Cannondale presented in Milan

Image 1 of 55 Will Ivan Basso be in the driving seat at the Giro d'Italia? (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 55 Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) is looking forward to a big 2012. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 55 The Sagan brothers Peter and Jurai alongside Elia Viviani at the Liquigas-Cannondale launch. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 55 Vincenzo Nibali keeps his balance under Peter Sagan's watchful gaze. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 55 Daniel Oss, Ivan Basso and Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 55 Peter Sagan with Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 55 Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) is ready for another campaign. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 55 Ivan Basso at the Liquigas-Cannondale presentation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 55 Ivan Basso shares a joke with Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 55 Vincenzo Nibali and Ivan Basso pictured with Liquigas-Cannondale manager Roberto Amadio and president Paolo Dal Lago. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 55 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) pictured in Milan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 55 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) in relaxed mood. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 55 Ivan Basso and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) may both end up at the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 55 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) looks back. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 55 Liquigas-Cannondale manager Roberto Amadio and Liquigas Sport president Paolo Dal Lago. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 55 Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) is set for a big 2012. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 55 Vincenzo Nibali and Ivan Basso side by side at the Liquigas-Cannondale team presentation. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 55 Slovak champion Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 55 The 2012 Liquigas-Cannondale line-up. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 55 Italian coach Paolo Bettini alongside FCI president Renato Di Rocco. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 55 Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) will aim to show his worth in the classics. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 55 The classy Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) in Milan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 55 Ivan Basso and Vincenzo Nibali share leadership at Liquigas-Cannondale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 55 Sylvester Szmyd (Liquigas-Cannondale) is one of Ivan Basso's most trusted domestiques. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 55 All eyes are on Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 55 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the team presentation in Milan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 55 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 55 Italian federation president Renato Di Rocco. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 55 FCI president Renato Di Rocco and Liquigas Sport president Paolo Dal Lago. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 55 Ivan Basso arrives at the Liquigas-Cannondale team launch in Milan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 55 Ivan Basso takes a journalist's eye view of proceedings at the 2012 Liquigas-Cannondale team launch. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 55 Eros Capecchi, Elia Viviani and Daniel Oss are just three of the young talents at Liquigas-Cannondale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 55 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) returns to the Giro d'Italia in 2012. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 55 Moreno Moser and Daniel Oss flank Liquigas Sport president Paolo Dal Lago. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 55 Valerio Agnoli is a mainstay of the Liquigas-Cannondale team. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 55 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) at the team presentation in Milan. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 55 Vincenzo Nibali and Sidi president Dino Signori. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 55 Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) has London 2012 in mind. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 55 Paolo Longo Borghini (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 55 Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) has had a difficult winter. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 55 Shotgun! Ivan Basso and Vincenzo Nibali will lead Liquigas-Cannondale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 55 Eros Capecchi, Elia Viviani and Daniel Oss are just three of the young talents at Liquigas-Cannondale. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 55 The 2012 Liquigas-Cannondale team. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 55 Citroen will supply the cars to Liquigas-Cannondale in 2012. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 55 Cristiano Salerno (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 55 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) may yet ride the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 55 Dominik Nerz (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 55 The Liquigas-Cannondale presentation took place on Milan's Via Gattamelata. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 55 Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 55 Eros Capecchi (Liquigas-Cannondale) took a stage win at the 2011 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 55 His brother's keeper. Jurai Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 55 Much is expected of Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 53 of 55 Alessandro Vanotti (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 54 of 55 Maciej Paterski (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 55 of 55 Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Cannondale). (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Liquigas-Cannondale squad was presented at the headquarters of Citroen Italia in Milan on Thursday, but it remains to be seen whether Ivan Basso or Vincenzo Nibali will be in the driving seat at the 2012 Giro d’Italia.

After skipping the Giro to focus on the Tour de France last year, Basso has already confirmed that he will return to the corsa rosa this season, but his teammate Nibali has thrown his hat into the ring in recent weeks. Team manager Roberto Amadio has clear ideas about who should be behind the wheel in May, but he insisted that the riders would have their say.

“We’ve studied the routes of the grand tours and it’s clear that the Giro is better suited to Ivan while the Tour, with 100km of time trialling, is better for Vincenzo,” Amadio said. “But it’s clear that we also have to listen to our athletes’ desires and Vincenzo has told us that he wants to ride the Giro d’Italia. After the Classics we will evaluate his condition and take the final decision.”

Basso explained that his early-season preparation will be similar to 2010, when he went on the capture his second Giro d’Italia victory. “It’s my big objective for the first part of the season and my programme is very like the one I had in 2009 and 2010,” he said.

The veteran was also adamant that he would be happy to have Nibali alongside him at the Giro, as was the case two years ago when both men finished on the podium in Verona. “We’ll follow two different programmes and then the staff will decide, but certainly having him alongside me would be a big advantage.

“I’m the first to recognise Vincenzo’s development, and I reckon that if he rode the Giro, he would be the favourite. I’d be happy to ride the Giro with him.”

Nibali pointed out that, for now, the Tour de France was the only grand tour pencilled into his programme. That was also the case in 2010, however, but the Sicilian was drafted into Liquigas’ Giro squad at short notice when Franco Pellizotti fell foul of the UCI’s biological passport system.

“We’ll decide on the Giro further down the line, but for now I only have the Tour de France in my plans,” he said. “It will be an important year for me, and I’ll be looking to win races, because in 2011 I didn’t win any and I want to get going again.”

The young Slovak talent Peter Sagan, meanwhile, is set to make his Tour de France debut in July. Still two weeks shy of his 22nd birthday, Sagan rattled off three stage wins at the Vuelta a España last year.

“With Peter we’ve decided that he still needs to develop steadily, but this development will also see him take on a big stage race, the Tour de France,” Amadio said.