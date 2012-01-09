Gallery: Omega Pharma–Quick-Step trains in Benicassim

The likes of Tom Boonen, Sylvain Chavanel and Tony Martin have all been racking up the miles with team director Tom Steels having the riders focus on, "rhythm and speed so we’ll be ready in the first races of the season, starting with the Tour de San Luis in Argentina.”
The Tour Down Under selection have already left for Australia, while Zdenek Stybar has been focussing on his cyclo-cross campaign. Levi Leipheimer is another noticeable absentee - the American has been allowed to remain at home in California in order to prepare for his season.
“We all agreed on this decision, so Levi won’t lose any training days as he works towards his season debut at the Tour de San Luis,” said Steels.
