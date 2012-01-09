Gallery: Omega Pharma–Quick-Step trains in Benicassim

Image 1 of 35 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 35 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 35 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 35 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 35 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 35 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 35 Kevin de Weert (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 35 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 35 Guillaume van Keirsbulck - Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 35 Fries Devenyns (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 35 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 35 Team Omega Pharma - Quick Step (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 35 Tom Boonen - Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 35 Team Omega Pharma - Quick Step (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 35 Jerome Pineau (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 35 Tom Boonen - Sylvain Chavanel - Guillaume van Keirsbulck - Tony Martin - Jerome Pineau (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 35 Team Omega Pharma - Quick Step in Benicasim (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 35 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 35 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 35 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 35 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 35 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 35 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 35 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 35 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 35 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 35 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 35 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 35 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 35 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 35 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 35 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 35 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 35 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 35 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma - Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Almost a week into the their training camp in Benicassim, Spain and Omega Pharma–Quick-Step is ramping up their preparations ahead of the 2012 road season.

The likes of Tom Boonen, Sylvain Chavanel and Tony Martin have all been racking up the miles with team director Tom Steels having the riders focus on, "rhythm and speed so we’ll be ready in the first races of the season, starting with the Tour de San Luis in Argentina.”

The Tour Down Under selection have already left for Australia, while Zdenek Stybar has been focussing on his cyclo-cross campaign. Levi Leipheimer is another noticeable absentee - the American has been allowed to remain at home in California in order to prepare for his season.

“We all agreed on this decision, so Levi won’t lose any training days as he works towards his season debut at the Tour de San Luis,” said Steels.