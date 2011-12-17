Gallery: Specialized-Lululemon training and photoshoots

Image 1 of 31 Ina Teutenberg is the team's most experienced rider (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 2 of 31 And it's back onto the road with Becker helping to set the pace (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 3 of 31 (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 4 of 31 Fahlin and Hosking both moved over from HTC-Highroad (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 5 of 31 The team's down time is an essential part of getting to know each other (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 6 of 31 Fahlin looks content after an easy morning training ride (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 7 of 31 Becker makes her way through the crowd (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 8 of 31 No training ride would be complete without a coffee shop stop (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 9 of 31 Katie Colclough (Specialized-lululemon) gets ready for a ride (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 10 of 31 At the Lululemon store in California (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 11 of 31 Chloe Hosking shops around for a bargain (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 12 of 31 Lisa Brennauer is a newcomer to the team (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 13 of 31 The team visited a Lululemon store (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 14 of 31 It's not all about training miles (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 15 of 31 US national time trial champion Evelyn Stevens (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 16 of 31 Team owner Kristy Scrymgeour (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 17 of 31 The ladies pose for the camera during a photoshoot (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 18 of 31 Good luck to the hipster out in front (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 19 of 31 An easy pace as the riders stretch their legs at the start of the ride (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 20 of 31 Dealing with traffic in California (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 21 of 31 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 22 of 31 Specialized, of course, provide the bikes for the team (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 23 of 31 The women are kitted out with the best bikes going from Specialized (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 24 of 31 SRM power training Specialized-Lululemon style (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 25 of 31 SRM power training Specialized-Lululemon style (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 26 of 31 The new team cars and buses (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 27 of 31 They'll be hoping for more champagne moments in 2012 (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 28 of 31 (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 29 of 31 And the results from their photoshoot (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 30 of 31 by Guoqiang SongTour of Hainan (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 31 of 31 The ladies take time out to decorate one of their road frames (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

The newly-formed Specialized-Lululemon women's team are currently on their training camp in southern California in preparation for their assault on the 2012 season, and our gallery of pictures shows that morale is clearly high after what has been an uncertain few months for the riders.

Earlier in the year it seemed as if the team might fold after HTC Highroad withdrew their sponsorship, but team owner Kristy Scrymgeour's work in finding new sponsors has paid dividends through their new link up with Specialized and Lululemon, who are a Canadian sports clothing company. Scrymgeour told Cyclingnews earlier in the week that they have big plans and big ambitions for the 2012 season, which will start off in earnest at the Tour of Qatar in February.