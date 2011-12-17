Gallery: Specialized-Lululemon training and photoshoots

The newly-formed Specialized-Lululemon women's team are currently on their training camp in southern California in preparation for their assault on the 2012 season, and our gallery of pictures shows that morale is clearly high after what has been an uncertain few months for the riders.
Earlier in the year it seemed as if the team might fold after HTC Highroad withdrew their sponsorship, but team owner Kristy Scrymgeour's work in finding new sponsors has paid dividends through their new link up with Specialized and Lululemon, who are a Canadian sports clothing company. Scrymgeour told Cyclingnewsearlier in the week that they have big plans and big ambitions for the 2012 season, which will start off in earnest at the Tour of Qatar in February.
