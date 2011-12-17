Trending

Gallery: Specialized-Lululemon training and photoshoots

New American women's team bonding in California

Image 1 of 31

Ina Teutenberg is the team's most experienced rider

Ina Teutenberg is the team's most experienced rider
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 2 of 31

And it's back onto the road with Becker helping to set the pace

And it's back onto the road with Becker helping to set the pace
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 3 of 31

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 4 of 31

Fahlin and Hosking both moved over from HTC-Highroad

Fahlin and Hosking both moved over from HTC-Highroad
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 5 of 31

The team's down time is an essential part of getting to know each other

The team's down time is an essential part of getting to know each other
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 6 of 31

Fahlin looks content after an easy morning training ride

Fahlin looks content after an easy morning training ride
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 7 of 31

Becker makes her way through the crowd

Becker makes her way through the crowd
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 8 of 31

No training ride would be complete without a coffee shop stop

No training ride would be complete without a coffee shop stop
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 9 of 31

Katie Colclough (Specialized-lululemon) gets ready for a ride

Katie Colclough (Specialized-lululemon) gets ready for a ride
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 10 of 31

At the Lululemon store in California

At the Lululemon store in California
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 11 of 31

Chloe Hosking shops around for a bargain

Chloe Hosking shops around for a bargain
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 12 of 31

Lisa Brennauer is a newcomer to the team

Lisa Brennauer is a newcomer to the team
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 13 of 31

The team visited a Lululemon store

The team visited a Lululemon store
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 14 of 31

It's not all about training miles

It's not all about training miles
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 15 of 31

US national time trial champion Evelyn Stevens

US national time trial champion Evelyn Stevens
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 16 of 31

Team owner Kristy Scrymgeour

Team owner Kristy Scrymgeour
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 17 of 31

The ladies pose for the camera during a photoshoot

The ladies pose for the camera during a photoshoot
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 18 of 31

Good luck to the hipster out in front

Good luck to the hipster out in front
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 19 of 31

An easy pace as the riders stretch their legs at the start of the ride

An easy pace as the riders stretch their legs at the start of the ride
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 20 of 31

Dealing with traffic in California

Dealing with traffic in California
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 21 of 31

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon)

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon)
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 22 of 31

Specialized, of course, provide the bikes for the team

Specialized, of course, provide the bikes for the team
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 23 of 31

The women are kitted out with the best bikes going from Specialized

The women are kitted out with the best bikes going from Specialized
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 24 of 31

SRM power training Specialized-Lululemon style

SRM power training Specialized-Lululemon style
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 25 of 31

SRM power training Specialized-Lululemon style

SRM power training Specialized-Lululemon style
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 26 of 31

The new team cars and buses

The new team cars and buses
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 27 of 31

They'll be hoping for more champagne moments in 2012

They'll be hoping for more champagne moments in 2012
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 28 of 31

(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 29 of 31

And the results from their photoshoot

And the results from their photoshoot
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 30 of 31

by Guoqiang SongTour of Hainan

by Guoqiang SongTour of Hainan
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)
Image 31 of 31

The ladies take time out to decorate one of their road frames

The ladies take time out to decorate one of their road frames
(Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

The newly-formed Specialized-Lululemon women's team are currently on their training camp in southern California in preparation for their assault on the 2012 season, and our gallery of pictures shows that morale is clearly high after what has been an uncertain few months for the riders.

Earlier in the year it seemed as if the team might fold after HTC Highroad withdrew their sponsorship, but team owner Kristy Scrymgeour's work in finding new sponsors has paid dividends through their new link up with Specialized and Lululemon, who are a Canadian sports clothing company. Scrymgeour told Cyclingnews earlier in the week that they have big plans and big ambitions for the 2012 season, which will start off in earnest at the Tour of Qatar in February.