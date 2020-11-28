Save $70 on the Elite Suito turbo trainer in Cyber Monday deal

We've already searched out several Cyber Monday turbo trainer deals – along with swathes of other cycling-related bargains – and here's another courtesy of ProBikeKit. Despite stocks being limited around the world and demand being higher than ever, the website has cut the price on the Elite Suito direct drive turbo trainer.

It has been tough to get a turbo trainer at times this year, at a time when they've been needed more than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related lockdowns. That has meant deals have been in short supply, even on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

But fear not, because we've found one that'll arrive in time for Christmas and the accompanying cold weather. If you're looking for a new turbo trainer to get started on Zwift, then we might just have the deal for you on Cyber Monday. If you're looking for a new bike as well as a trainer, then head over to our Cyber Monday bike deals hub, while we also have a dedicated page for the best bike for cycling indoors.

Elite Suito | $70 off at ProBikeKit with code TURBO70

Was $799.99 | Now $729.99

It's a small saving, but still it's money off on a brand-new turbo trainer that has yet to hit stores at a time when any kind of saving on a turbo trainer is rare. The Suito is the new mid-range smart turbo trainer from Elite, offering 15 per cent slope simulation and a maximum power output of 1900 watts. It comes with a Shimano cassette too, so it's easy to set up and get on Zwift.View Deal

This pre-assembled Elite Suito turbo trainer means that it couldn't be easier to get up and running with the training app of your choice. You get an 11-speed Shimano 105 (or equivalent) cassette out of the box, so all you have to do to get going is unfold the legs and plug it in.

The plug-and-play setup means you could be training on the bike in less than five minutes, Elite claim. It's a very simple way to get going, and it's a turbo trainer that doesn't lose out on the high quality we're used to with Elite.

There's increased portability too, thanks to the integrated handle atop the turbo trainer. While it still weighs 14.5kg, that's a reduction of 1.3kg from the top-of-the-line and handle-less Direto XR, so the Suito is a good option if you're travelling, too.

Diving into the nitty-gritty of the technical stats and the Suito has more than enough to offer for all but the most advanced riders. Slope simulation of up to 15 per cent is available, meaning you can ride like you're racing the Alpe d'Huez, but thankfully not the Zoncolan.

A 1900-watt resistance means that the vast majority of recreational cyclists will be catered for, and there's no chance of missing any power data during your sprint intervals here – unless you're a WorldTour sprinter or track champion, of course. The built-in power meter has a great accuracy reading of 2.5 per cent.

There's an added bonus, in that anyone purchasing the Suito will get a 12-month subscription to Elite's My E-training app. All in all, the Elite Suito is certainly a top option for those looking to grab their first smart turbo trainer.

