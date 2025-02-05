More cobbles and the Arenberg chicane replaced - Paris-Roubaix 2025 is safer but still hellish

By
published

Four corners before the entrance to the Arenberg adds a new twist to the 'Hell of the North'

The peloton during Paris-Roubaix 2024
The peloton during Paris-Roubaix 2024 (Image credit: Chris Auld)

The 2025 edition of the men's Paris-Roubaix will have two new sectors of cobbles and a different speed-slowing approach to the Forest of Arenberg, replacing the chicane from last year, that will keep the race hellish but should make it safer. Mathieu van der Poel won the 2024 Paris-Roubaix with a powerful 60km solo attack. Lotte Kopecky won the women's race in a six-rider sprint on the Roubaix Velodrome. 

The 122nd edition of Paris-Roubaix will be held on Sunday, April 13 over a distance of 259.2km. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

