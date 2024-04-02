Riders ask for Paris-Roubaix chicanes to slow sprint into Forest of Arenberg

By Laura Weislo
published

ASO considering late changes to reduce the dangers of the key sector of cobbles

A crash early in the Arenberg forest took down Kasper Asgreen in the 2023 Paris-Roubaix
A crash early in the Arenberg forest took down Kasper Asgreen in the 2023 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Paris-Roubaix could become less terrifying and somewhat safer for riders if the organisers ASO can convince local authorities to add chicanes to the road at the entrance of the Forest of Arenberg sector.

The peloton normally hurtles into this five-star sector of cobbles at 60 kilometres per hour, with riders sprinting down the fast and straight approach road to the cobbled sector. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering dopi