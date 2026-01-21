Strade Bianche 2026 route cuts race distance and number of gravel sectors after years of Pogačar dominance

The route for Strade Bianche has been shortened by 14km for the 2026 edition, and will feature two fewer gravel sectors, race organiser RCS revealed in Milan on Wednesday.

After growing in status as a one-day Classic, the iconic Italian race over the white Tuscan roads was transformed in 2024, with the route being made significantly more difficult by adding kilometres and more gravel.

RSC have walked back these changes after two years; however, with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) dominating those editions with long-range solo attacks, that even a high-speed crash and an in-form Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) couldn't prevent in 2025.

The two sectors removed from last year are La Piana (6.4km) and Serravalle (9.3km), which both featured in the opening half of the route, potentially giving more chance for the race to kick off later.

As a result, the total gravel kilometres have been reduced from 80km to 64km.

The final loops around Siena remain unchanged, however, with the Colle Pinzuto (2.4km) and Le Tolfe (1.1km) sectors again featuring twice, before the iconic steep slope up the Via Santa Caterina brings the riders home to the Piazza del Campo.

(Image credit: RCS Sport)

Having won on a shorter 184-kilometre course in 2022, Pogačar will remain the big favourite to make it three in a row at Strade Bianche, which is set to be his first appearance of the 2026 season on March 7.

He will face stiff competition as always, though, especially with former winner Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) returning, who also won the gravel stage into Siena at last year's Giro d'Italia and was the only rider to drop Pogačar in a race last season.

Other top contenders who could come into play on the softened route could be Pidcock, who is also a former winner, Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) and Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike).

Though Pogačar will have the bonus of star teammate Isaac del Toro alongside him, and last year's third-place finisher, Tim Wellens, acting as super domestique once again, so UAE remain the team to beat.