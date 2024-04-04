CPA President Adam Hansen defends Paris-Roubaix new chicane - ‘Now Arenberg is safer’

By Stephen Farrand
published

President claims rider consultation showed ‘vast majority’ agreed with chicane

Paris-Roubaix: the Arenberg Forest sector
Paris-Roubaix: the Arenberg Forest sector (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adam Hansen, the president of the C​​yclistes Professionnels Associés rider association has explained how and why a chicane has been added to the Paris-Roubaix route with the aim of slowing the riders as they enter arguably the most treacherous section of cobbles.

The changes were only confirmed on Wednesday by race organiser ASO and sparked huge debate and reaction, with 2023 Paris-Roubaix winner Mathieu van der Poel asking "Is this a joke?" when a video of the chicane was published on social media by Italian journalist Stefano Rizzato.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported