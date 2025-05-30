Giro d'Italia stage 20 live streams: How to watch the showdown on mighty Colle delle Finestre

It's crunch time at the Giro d'Italia, with the race for the pink jersey set to be decided on a stage 20 route that includes the mighty Colle delle Finestre – not one to be missed.

The Finestre is a legendary climb that is made up of gravel tracks in its final 7km. In total it measures 18.5km at an average gradient of 9.2%, rising to 2178 metres above sea level. It's a brute, best known for Chris Froome's table-turning raid to win the 2018 Giro.

The 205km stage from Verrès to Sestrière features two climbs in the early phases, and a climb to the finish after the descent off Finestre, but really the stage is all about one climb, to decide the race once and for all.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Giro d'Italia stage 20 online, on TV, and wherever you are in the world.

Where to watch stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia

Fans in the UK can watch stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia on TNT Sports 3 and Discovery+, with an early start at 09:15 BST.

In the US, stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia is airing exclusively on the Max streaming platform, with coverage starting at 04:15 ET.

Over in Canada, cycling streamer Flobikes has the Giro d'Italia rights, with its coverage of stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia starting at 04:40 ET.

In Australia, the Giro d'Italia is with SBS, with stage 20 going out on SBS Viceland and the SBS On Demand streaming platform from 18:40 AEST.

Can I watch stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia for free?

Yes, stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia is being broadcast for free in numerous countries, including Australia, where SBS On Demand has free streaming.

Other places where you can watch for free include the host country of Italy through RAI, and Switzerland through RSI.

Watch from anywhere

You can access your usual streaming services from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that disguises your location so you can unblock any geo-restrictions and watch the content you subscribe to even while abroad.

Get 70% off NordVPN TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

When to watch: Giro d'Italia stage 20 schedule and timings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key point Local time (CET) UK time (BST) US time (ET) Australia time (AEST) Start of stage 20 10:50 09:50 04:50 18:50 Start of Colle delle Finestre climb 14:25 13:25 08:25 22:25 Finish of stage 20 15:55 14:55 09:55 23:55