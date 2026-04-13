'We're not superstitious, but we think our Michael rode along with Wout' – Goolaerts' parents moved by Van Aert's victory tribute to teammate who died during Paris-Roubaix 2018

Van Aert pointed to the sky for Goolaerts as he crossed the line in Roubaix

After Wout van Aert dedicated his Paris-Roubaix victory to former teammate Michael Goolaerts, who died during the 2018 race, the latter's parents were left understandably emotional, saying, "We're not superstitious, but we think our Michael rode with Wout today."

It's a testament to who Van Aert is as a person that when he crossed the line victorious at Paris-Roubaix, the biggest triumph of his career, it was Goolaerts and his family who were on his mind as he pointed to the sky and the emotions flooded out of him.

Goolaerts died following a cardiac arrest during Paris-Roubaix eight years ago. It was both his and Vérandas Willems-Crelan teammate Van Aert's debut in the race, and that day has stayed with the Belgian through all his near-misses and defeats at the race he wanted to win most.

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"It means everything to me. It’s been a goal since 2018, when I first did this race, and it’s now eight years [later], and in that race I lost a teammate, Michael Goolaerts. Ever since then, it’s been my goal to come here and point my finger to the sky," were Van Aert's first words when asked what it meant to finally win in Roubaix.

"This victory is for Michael, but especially for his family, for all my friends and teammates in my previous team. It was a really tough day, and ever since then, in some kind of way, I was so many times unlucky in this race, but it brought me also experience, so even today, when luck was not on my side, I kept believing in it, and finally the reward is there."

Goolaerts' mother, Marianne, was watching the events unfold on Sunday, but his father, Staf, no longer watches the races, though he has maintained a relationship with Van Aert. He experienced the emotions first listening Van Aert's reaction on the radio before joining his wife as they took in the touching tribute to their late son.

"It is overwhelming. Look, since Michael's passing, I normally don't watch races anymore. It hurts too much," said Staf Goolaerts to Belgian broadcaster Sporza. "Especially because these were his races. I try to shut myself off from it a bit. So I wasn't following it today either.

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"But I was on my way back from a visit to my mother and heard on the radio that Wout had a chance of winning. I drove up our driveway and stayed to listen… I heard Wout's first interview there, too. Tears streamed down my cheeks.

"I went inside and my wife was following everything on television – unlike me, she can still watch the race. Then we heard Wout's interview again in Dutch. Absolutely beautiful."

Staf confirmed how Van Aert had long promised to win Roubaix for his lost teammate, but as hope of that diminished for the Van Aert after years of setbacks and dominance by Mathieu van der Poel and the addition of Tadej Pogačar, it almost did too for Goolaerts' family.

"I still send those guys a message every now and then. To Wout too – he always replies after a few minutes. But I don't like bothering him; that guy has other priorities. And I don't want to confront him with our grief either. Because if you have to drive around with that thought…" added Staf Goolaerts.

"Wout has always said that he would win the flowers in Roubaix for Michael. After years of bad luck, we had already given up hope a little; it seemed as if it wasn't meant to be for Wout. Punctures, crashes, and then Pogacar sets his sights on that race as well. Just try beating him, eh. But on Sunday, everything came together.

"You know, we're not superstitious, but we think our Michael rode along with Wout [on Sunday]."

On Monday afternoon, with the dust settling on an epic and emotional Paris-Roubaix, Van Aert stayed true to his word on the flowers.

"His manager Jef Van den Bosch just brought them on behalf of Wout, because Wout had just left on vacation – which I certainly understand. I see this as a victory for 'our Michael'. Wout kept his word with the bouquet," said Marianne to Sporza.

Even into the late morning of his crowning day just across the border in northern France, Van Aert had the Goolaerts family in his mind. He was going to fulfil the promise he'd made to them all those years ago.

"I received a message from him at 4:15 last night. He couldn't sleep," said Staf Goolaerts.

"I had sent him a message myself just last night, but of course I couldn't expect him to reply immediately. I woke up and suddenly saw it: 'I can't sleep, Staf. Too much has happened today. But the flowers are on their way with Jef. We are leaving on vacation soon'.

"He actually never let go of us," added Marianne. "Not that he is in contact with us all the time. But Michael is definitely in his heart. Everyone from that team still has a special place for him."

They were thankful that not only Van Aert but the cycling world still think of their son, and on what will forever be a tough day for the Goolaerts family, it was gratitude that was the overpowering emotion, for the special victory which was created over eight years of pain in Michael's memory.

"He will definitely get a spot of honor by Michael's urn," Staf said. "It is shaped like a cobblestone, by the way. The day Michael would have turned 30, Wout was here with flowers too. He is always welcome."

"What he did [on Sunday], his tribute to our son, means a lot to us. Really a great deal. Michael was well-liked. He is still well-liked," he added, talking to Het Laatste Nieuws.

"I wouldn't wish what we are going through on anyone; losing your child is indescribably hard. But this is genuinely a great comfort. Thank you, Wout. Thank you."