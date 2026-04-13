'We're not superstitious, but we think our Michael rode along with Wout' – Goolaerts' parents moved by Van Aert's victory tribute to teammate who died during Paris-Roubaix 2018

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Late Belgian rider's father says 'Tears streamed down my cheeks' when he heard Visma-Lease a Bike rider's first interview

Wout van Aert celebrates at finish line as race winner in the 2026 Paris-Roubaix
Van Aert pointed to the sky for Goolaerts as he crossed the line in Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Wout van Aert dedicated his Paris-Roubaix victory to former teammate Michael Goolaerts, who died during the 2018 race, the latter's parents were left understandably emotional, saying, "We're not superstitious, but we think our Michael rode with Wout today."

It's a testament to who Van Aert is as a person that when he crossed the line victorious at Paris-Roubaix, the biggest triumph of his career, it was Goolaerts and his family who were on his mind as he pointed to the sky and the emotions flooded out of him.

Goolaerts died following a cardiac arrest during Paris-Roubaix eight years ago. It was both his and Vérandas Willems-Crelan teammate Van Aert's debut in the race, and that day has stayed with the Belgian through all his near-misses and defeats at the race he wanted to win most.

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"It means everything to me. It’s been a goal since 2018, when I first did this race, and it’s now eight years [later], and in that race I lost a teammate, Michael Goolaerts. Ever since then, it’s been my goal to come here and point my finger to the sky," were Van Aert's first words when asked what it meant to finally win in Roubaix.

"But I was on my way back from a visit to my mother and heard on the radio that Wout had a chance of winning. I drove up our driveway and stayed to listen… I heard Wout's first interview there, too. Tears streamed down my cheeks.

"I went inside and my wife was following everything on television – unlike me, she can still watch the race. Then we heard Wout's interview again in Dutch. Absolutely beautiful."

Staf confirmed how Van Aert had long promised to win Roubaix for his lost teammate, but as hope of that diminished for the Van Aert after years of setbacks and dominance by Mathieu van der Poel and the addition of Tadej Pogačar, it almost did too for Goolaerts' family.

"I still send those guys a message every now and then. To Wout too – he always replies after a few minutes. But I don't like bothering him; that guy has other priorities. And I don't want to confront him with our grief either. Because if you have to drive around with that thought…" added Staf Goolaerts.

"His manager Jef Van den Bosch just brought them on behalf of Wout, because Wout had just left on vacation – which I certainly understand. I see this as a victory for 'our Michael'. Wout kept his word with the bouquet," said Marianne to Sporza.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.