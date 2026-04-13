Rohan Dennis complains of media harassment and 'false narrative' after Melissa Hoskins' death in 2023

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'They come after me for cheap clicks. Pathetic journalism,' says Australian

Rohan Dennis of Australia while in a competition in 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former World Champion and Olympian Rohan Dennis has delivered a broadside on social media over what he believes is a 'false narrative' created by journalists following his wife Melissa Hoskins' death in 2023.

Hoskins died after being struck by a vehicle driven by Dennis on December 30, 2023. He was deemed not criminally responsible for her death, but pleaded guilty in May 2025 to an aggravated charge of creating a likelihood of harm and was given a 17-month suspended sentence along with a five-year driving ban. Dennis had accepted the offer to enter into a two-year good behaviour bond in the sum of $100 as part of the suspended sentence.

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In his statement, Dennis addressed the controversy that stemmed from those posts, claiming there had been a ‘clear twisting’ of his words.

“They know I never intentionally or unintentionally used a vehicle as a weapon. Never was it legally said that I did either. The video footage of the accident also proves this statement. Yet again they come after me for cheap clicks. Pathetic journalism."

“The media speak about the children and how saddened they are for the children. Yet they happily stalk, follow and harass not just adults in my family but even when the kids are involved.

“Following us in cars to be able to publish our movements to the public. Putting my kids in stressful situations. Yet they care about the kids.”

Dennis concluded his statement, saying: “Time for all you so-called journalists and media outlets to back off and leave my family alone.”

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.