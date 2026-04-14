Tadej Pogačar's torn Milan-San Remo jersey sells for record amount in charity auction

Tadej Pogačar's torn World Champion's jersey from his winning ride at Milan-San Remo has been auctioned off at a final price of €95,100, a record price for a cycling jersey.

The proceeds of the auction will go to the Tadej Pogačar Foundation, which "raises and distributes resources to those affected by disasters and children battling illness," according to its Instagram page.

During Milan-San Remo, Pogačar came back from a crash just before the Cipressa climb, mounting an attack on the way up. He and Tom Pidcock dropped Mathieu van der Poel on the way over the Poggio before contesting the finish amongst themselves.

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On the Via Roma, Pogačar, with his torn jersey and shorts plus a cracked frame, beat Pidcock in the finishing sprint to win the race at the sixth time of asking.

Six days after the race, the Tadej Pogačar Foundation announced that the jersey – signed by the Slovenian and his teammates – would go up for auction for the charity. The bidding started at €1,000, with Pogačar promising to double the winning bid.

The auction drew to a close at noon Sunday as Pogačar was racing Paris-Roubaix. An anonymous bidder came out on top with a bid of almost €100,000, making it the most expensive cycling jersey in history.

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