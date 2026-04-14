Uno-X Mobility rider suffers multiple fractures and brain haemorrhage in Paris-Roubaix Femmes crash

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Norwegian racer Kamilla Aasebø to undergo surgery on elbow and jaw fractures

Kamilla Aasebo crosses the finish line during the 2026 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Kamilla Aasebo crosses the finish line during the 2026 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Uno-X Mobility have announced that their rider Kamilla Aasebø will be out of action for some time after sustaining serious injuries in a crash at Sunday's Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

The 19-year-old Norwegian was riding her first Paris-Roubaix but didn't make it to the velodrome at the end of the 143km race, suffering a heavy crash along the way.

On Monday, Uno-X Mobility confirmed the extent of Aasebø's injuries, which include jaw and elbow fractures and a minor brain haemorrhage.

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It remains to be seen how long Aasebø will be out of action as a result of her injuries. Her team did not give a timeline.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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