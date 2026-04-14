Uno-X Mobility rider suffers multiple fractures and brain haemorrhage in Paris-Roubaix Femmes crash

Kamilla Aasebo crosses the finish line during the 2026 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Uno-X Mobility have announced that their rider Kamilla Aasebø will be out of action for some time after sustaining serious injuries in a crash at Sunday's Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

The 19-year-old Norwegian was riding her first Paris-Roubaix but didn't make it to the velodrome at the end of the 143km race, suffering a heavy crash along the way.

On Monday, Uno-X Mobility confirmed the extent of Aasebø's injuries, which include jaw and elbow fractures and a minor brain haemorrhage.

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"Following her crash at Paris-Roubaix, initial assessments have confirmed that Kamilla has sustained fractures to her jaw and elbow, as well as a small bleed on the brain," the team announced in a post on social media.

"At this stage, the bleed does not require surgery, but she will undergo operations on her jaw and elbow."

It remains to be seen how long Aasebø will be out of action as a result of her injuries. Her team did not give a timeline.

"We would like to thank the race medical team and the staff at Lille University Hospital for their care," Uno-X continued.

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"Everyone on the team wishes Kamilla the very best in her recovery. Further updates will be provided in due course."

Elsewhere, the Uno-X Mobility women's and men's squads didn't quite hit the heights of their 2025 outings at Paris-Roubaix, where Maria Giulia Confalonieri and Markus Hoelgaard finished in sixth and eighth.

This time around, their best results came via Susanne Andersen in 26th and Rasmus Tiller in 40th.