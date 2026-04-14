Move over Richard Mille - This $50 Casio watch added a touch of retro style at Paris-Roubaix
This retro Casio watch is far cheaper than Tadej Pogačar's Richard Mille timepiece
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Exhausted riders slumped against the barriers or stood leaning over their bikes at the finish of the men's Paris-Roubaix race on Sunday. The riders had spent over 5 hours racing hard over some of the most brutal cobblestones in Northern France, and you could tell.
One of the best things about Roubaix is the different stories that come out during the day. Wout van Aert took a brilliant win, but each rider no doubt had their own story to tell at the end of it all, and there are always little things to spot.
A flash of silver in the afternoon sun caught my eye in the track interior, which led me to Lidl-Trek neo pro, and ex U23 World TT Champion Jakob Söderqvist's interesting wristwatch.Article continues below
Lidl-Trek also generated a lot of headlines pre-race for their interesting choice of inner tube system, which they fitted inside tubeless tyres for extra insurance on the cobbles.
In glaring contrast to the much-reported-on Richard Mille watches worn by Tadej Pogačar and Mathieu van der Poel over the last few seasons, Söderqvist had chosen to wear a humble Casio A158WEA-9, a model from the brand's vintage range.
Whilst Pogačar's watch retails for roughly $350,000 (though there are rumours he uses a dummy model), the Casio model worn by Söderqvist can be purchased for well under $100, a difference of over $300,000.
Söderqvist finished 2nd at Paris-Roubaix Espoirs last year, but told me Roubaix had been the 'biggest fight of my life'; indeed, this year's Roubaix was run off at record-breaking speed. The rider explained he started wearing the watch daily about three years ago, and just thought it was cool to keep it on at races, adding that it's also a way for those closest to him to more easily spot him on TV.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Some riders wear watches to race in, that's nothing new, but in today's era of aero optimisation and marginal gains, it was nice to see a touch of personality in Söderqvist's retro-looking choice; his chosen model also reportedly has a battery life of around seven years, which is one less gadget to worry about charging.
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.