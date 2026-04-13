'We won against the best rider of this moment' – Team boss Richard Plugge says Wout van Aert beating Tadej Pogačar to Paris-Roubaix victory 'makes it even sweeter'

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Emotional Visma-Lease a Bike CEO reacts to the biggest win of star rider's career

Managing Director/CEO of Team Visma | Lease a Bike - Richard Plugge and the race winner Wout van Aert at Paris-Roubaix (Photo by Etienne Garnier - Pool/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Etienne Garnier/Getty Images)

In Roubaix's Vélodrome André-Pétrieux on Sunday afternoon, Visma-Lease a Bike boss Richard Plugge was understandably feeling all the emotions.

There's no doubt that Marianne Vos' agonisingly narrow sprint defeat to Franziska Koch (FDJ United-SUEZ), after the Dutchwoman and teammate Pauline Ferrand-Prévot had arrived in the velodrome with the German rider, left a sour taste in the Dutch team CEO's mouth. However, an hour earlier, Wout van Aert's long-awaited Paris-Roubaix victory left the team boss unable to contain his emotions, as he embraced the Belgian, his teammates, and any member of staff who came in his direction.

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Having bounced back from a puncture, the Belgian launched a bunch-splintering attack on sector 12 of the French Monument's treacherous pavé, before hanging onto all of Pogačar's accelerations and powering past the World Champion on the final curve to finally put to bed the seemingly never-ending Paris-Roubaix question that loomed over him each spring.

Van Aert was by no means the favourite heading into Sunday's Hell of the North, with much of the focus centred around the potential duel between Pogačar and Mathieu van der Poel. Yet he wasn't just present in the lead group as the race opened up, but was initiating attacks and forcing the Slovenian to react.

Reflecting on the journey that Van Aert has been on in recent years, and since his last Monument victory at Milan-San Remo in 2020 – during which time many began to doubt whether he could return to the top step of one of cycling's five major one-day races – Plugge never doubted his star rider's ability, even if his confidence had been battered and bruised thanks to crashes and injuries often shaping how his season went.

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Pete Trifunovic
Pete Trifunovic
Engagement Editor

Pete joined Cyclingnews as Engagement Editor in 2024 having previously worked at GCN as a digital content creator, cutting his teeth in cycling journalism across their app, social media platforms, and website. While studying Journalism at university, he worked as a freelancer for Cycling Weekly reporting on races such as the Giro d’Italia and Milan-San Remo alongside covering the Women’s Super League and non-league football for various titles. Pete has an undeniable passion for sport, with a keen interest in tennis, running and football too.

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