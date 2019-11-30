CycleOps H2 Smart Trainer now 41% off for Black Friday

Bring your indoor training to life with the CycleOps H2 Direct Smart Trainer. Its direct drive system and large 20lb flywheel help replicate real-world inertia for a real-ride feel. This smart trainer is compatible with both road and mountain bikes and suitable for all cyclists, no matter your goals.

CycleOps H2 Direct Smart Trainer offers integrated cadence, speed, and power data. It uses ANT+ and Bluetooth to pair with cycle computers, power meters, and laptops to track performance and use apps such as Zwift and TrainerRoad.

CycleOps H2 Direct Smart Trainer | 41% off at ProBikeKit

Was £1000.00 | Now £589.00

CycleOps H2 Direct Smart Trainer allows you to bring your training indoors. Special for Black Friday, purchase this smart trainer at 40% off the original price at ProBikeKit. View Deal

The trainer features integrated dual ANT+ FE-C and Bluetooth standards, thru-axle compatible for bike frames with fork widths of 142mm or 148mm, fast response electromagnetic resistance, and is capable of handling up to 2000 watts at 20 mph and can simulate up to a 20% climbing grade. Best of all, it's noise level at 20 mph is 66 decibels, quiet enough to ride in a library.

It might be a little more expensive than the Elite turbo trainer deals at Halfords, but the CycleOps H2 benefits from foldable legs for tidy storage.

