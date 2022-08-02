Ackermann sprints to stage 4 victory at Tour de Pologne

Image 1 of 16 Pascal Ackermann of UAE Team Emirates wins stage 4 (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Pascal Ackermann of UAE Team Emirates celebrates his first win in more than two years (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Expressions of disappointment for Nans Peters (AG2R Citroën Team) and Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) after crossing the line Sanok 2:15 behind the winner (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Ethan Hayter of Ineos Grenadiers reacts after crossing the finish (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Breakaway down to three riders with under 10km to go - Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates), Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel-Premier Tech) and Anders Skaarseth (UNO-X Pro Cycling Team) (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Breakaway led by Rui Oliveira of UAE Team Emirates and Nans Peters of AG2R Citroën Team (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Breakaway of five riders: Anders Skaarseth (UNO-X Pro Cycling Team), Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates), Nans Peters (AG2R Citroën) Kamil Malecki (Lotto Soudal) and Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel-Premier Tech) on stage 4 (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Salvatore Puccio leads Ineos Grenadiers teammates behind race leader Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) on 179.4km stage 4 (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Sergio Higuita in leader's jersey rides with Bora-Hansgrohe teammates (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Lukasz Wisniowski of EF Education-EasyPost rides at front of peloton beside Shane Archbold of Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Dorian Godon and Michael Schär of AG2R Citroën Team ramp up the pace to the finish in Sanok (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Mauro Schmid rides behind teammate Zdenek Stybar (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) headed to Sanok (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Pascal Ackermann of UAE Team Emirates celebrates winning stage 4 in Sanok (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) retains the yellow leader's jersey after getting caught in a crash, but was within 3km of finish line so lost no time (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Matteo Sobrero, Lucas Hamilton, Lawson Craddock and Kaden Groves (front) of Team BikeExchange-Jayco compete during stage 4 (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16 Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) in a beat up Yellow Leader's Jersey shows his injuries from the crash on stage 4 near the finish line (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 16

Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) claimed victory on stage 4 of the Tour de Pologne, sprinting past late attacker Zdenek Štybar (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) on the drag to the finish in Sanok.

The German survived the climbs on a stage that accrued nearly 3000 metres of elevation gain and still had enough left to unfurl a resounding acceleration on the nasty drag to the line in the final 200 metres.

Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) placed second, with Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) third as they swept past a fading Štybar.

Race leader Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) crashed on the run-in but finished the stage and, given the incident occurred within the final 3km, he was awarded the same time as the main bunch and retained his overall lead.

The stage was another typical Tour de Pologne affair, a constantly undulating day in the saddle where the elevation gain racked up but the in-form sprinters always stood a chance. The category 2 climb of Leszczawa topped out 33km from the line and was followed by a similar but uncategorised ascent 19km from the line, but neither saw any attacks.

Instead, the thinned bunch set about reeling in the day's breakaway, and things were all geared up for a bunch sprint until Štybar threw the cat among the pigeon with an attack just as the catch was being made with 3.5km to go.

A lull in the bunch allowed him to open a 10-second advantage and his cause was aided by the late crash with 1.8km to go, which brought down race leader Higuita as well as a number of Ineos Grenadiers riders, who'd been chasing to try and set up Ethan Hayter.

Štybar took 10 seconds into the final kilometre and looked good with 300 metres to go, but then the road started to ramp up and he quickly faded. Behind, Juan Sebastian Molano produced an excellent lead out to put Ackermann in the armchair, the Colombian taking the reduced bunch past Štybar with 175 metres to go.

Ackermann opened up through a right-hand bend with just under 150 metres to go and led through another bend as the road narrowed in the final straight to finish the job and claim his second win of the season.

Milan made a big effort on the left-hand side of the road to latch onto the UAE lead out but took the final bend wide, allowing Meeus to cut through on the inside to snatch second place.

How it unfolded

The 179.4km stage started out with a false flat and then ramped up for a quartet of short inclines ahead of the first three categorised climbs but plenty more of the uncategorised variety.

In the early phases, a five-man breakaway went up the road, containing: Nans Peters (AG2R Citroën), Kamil Malecki (Lotto Soudal), Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel-Premier Tech), Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates), and Andreas Skaarseth (Uno-X Pro Cycling).

They built a lead of five minutes over the peloton, where Bora-Hansgrohe did the early controlling for Higuita.

The first categorised climb came at Czarna Górą just inside the 50km mark, where Malecki claimed maximum mountains points. After another rolling 50km, in which Schmidt claimed the first intermediate sprint, the second climb came at Hotel Arlamow, where Malecki added to his lead.

The situation repeated itself as Schmidt claimed the intermediate sprint at the bottom of the subsequent descent and, after an uncategorised climb, Malecki made it three from three on the final categorised climb at Leszczawa, earning him the mountains jersey for stage 5.

At that point, the breakaway had a lead of 1:30 over a peloton that was still at near full capacity. After a short descent, the race would hot up on the final uncategorised climb, where Ineos Grenadiers took charge in the peloton. Up front, the breakaway split, with Malecki and Peters falling away.

The remaining three - Oliveira, Schmidt, Skaarseth - reached the top just 20 seconds in front. At the end of the descent, Rémi Cavagna (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) launched a speculative attack from the peloton and was joined by Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-VIsma). At first, it seemed as though they would breeze across the 15-second gap, but the breakaway held firm in impressive fashion, and never let the pair in.

With 5.5km to go, Cavagna and Teunissen had to relent, and the same fate befell the breakaway trio with 3.5km to go. At that point, Štybar looked to launch QuickStep's second speculative attack, and it looked like he was on his way to glory. Had the road remained flat, he might have held on, but it kicked up cruelly and the fresher riders came roaring past, with Ackermann the quickest and best-piloted of the lot.

