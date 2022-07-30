Kooij wins Tour de Pologne opening stage

Image 1 of 10 Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 10 Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 10 Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1 of the Tour de Pologne 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 10 Kamil Malecki leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 10 Mateusz Grabis (Polish national team) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 10 Jonas Abrahamsen (Uno-X) leads the escape group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 10 Mark Cavendish in his British champion's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 10 The TV helicopter hovers over the peloton on stage 1 of Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 10 The peloton begins to chase the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 10 Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) chases for his sprinter Arnaud Demare (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 10

Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) took out the opening stage of the 2022 Tour de Pologne in a bunch sprint in Lublin, clinching the first leader's jersey of the 79th edition of the race.

The Dutch phenom held off Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) and Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the 218-kilometre stage.

Kamil Malecki, (Lotto-Soudal) the last rider from five-rider break was caught 7 kilometres from the line, with a crash in the peloton late on failing to disrupt the top sprinters.

Kooij therefore goes into Sunday's stage, another flat run between Chelm and Zamosc, as race leader and likely has another chance of victory.

More to come.

