Kooij wins Tour de Pologne opening stage
By Alasdair Fotheringham published
Crash mars finale at barrier squeeze in lead-up to sprint
Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) took out the opening stage of the 2022 Tour de Pologne in a bunch sprint in Lublin, clinching the first leader's jersey of the 79th edition of the race.
The Dutch phenom held off Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) and Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the 218-kilometre stage.
Kamil Malecki, (Lotto-Soudal) the last rider from five-rider break was caught 7 kilometres from the line, with a crash in the peloton late on failing to disrupt the top sprinters.
Kooij therefore goes into Sunday's stage, another flat run between Chelm and Zamosc, as race leader and likely has another chance of victory.
More to come.
Results powered by FirstCycling
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
