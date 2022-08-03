Bauhaus gets the sprint glory with stage 5 win at Tour de Pologne
By Barry Ryan published
Démare second as small group avoids late crash in peloton
Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) won stage 5 of the Tour de Pologne ahead of Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) after a mass crash in the final kilometre blighted the sprint finish in Rzeszów.
The crash with 800 metres remaining eliminated the bulk of the peloton from contention for stage honours, with Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) among the fast men held up by the incident.
Bauhaus and Démare were among the few riders to avoid being hindered by the crash, which took place on a sharp right-hand bend just after the road had narrowed from two lanes to one.
Démare’s teammate Jacopo Guarnieri led for much of the final kilometre before Jonathan Milan took over on behalf of Bauhaus. The German launched a crisp sprint within sight of the line and Démare was unable to come around him.
Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished in the main peloton to retain the yellow jersey of race leader.
Sean Quinn (EF Education-EasyPost) spent much of the stage as the virtual race leader after he entered the early break and then clipped off the front with 37km to go in the company of Mads Würtz Schmidt (Israel-Premier Tech).
The duo briefly had the company of Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana Qazaqstan) on the final lap of the finishing circuit, though he was distanced on the final, unclassified rise. Quinn and Würtz Schmidt lasted until the final 3km, when they were swept up by a coalition of the sprinters’ teams.
Quinn, Würtz Schmidt and Fedorov were joined by Shane Archbold (Bora-Hansgrohe), Boy van Poppel (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Michel Schlegl (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Mateuesz Grabis (Poland) and Jakub Murias (Poland) in the day’s early break. The octet built a maximum lead of 4:40 with 100km to go before their advantage was gradually whittled down on the road to Rzeszów.
More to follow…
