Hayter takes lead as Arensman wins Tour de Pologne time trial

Thymen Arensman (DSM) won the stage 6 time trial of the Tour de Pologne in Wierch Rusiński as Ethan Hayter (Ineos) moved into the overall lead with one day remaining.

Hayter will carry an 11-second lead over Arensman into Friday’s final leg to Krakow, while Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) is now third overall at 18 seconds.

Previous leader Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) limited his losses on Arensman to 50 seconds, but he drops to 8th overall, 32 seconds behind Hayter.

Matteo Sobrero (BikeExchange-Jayco) was the favourite for the gently climbing 11.8km test from Nowy Targ, but the Italian could only manage 8th on the stage and he now lies fourth overall, 23 seconds off Hayter.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos) also delivered a subdued display, coming home 1:20 down on Arensman to drop to 22nd overall.

His young teammates Hayter and Magnus Sheffield enjoyed rather better afternoons. Sheffield was the early pace-setter in the time trial and the American would finish second on the stage, just 7 seconds behind Arensman, while Hayter was a further second behind in third.

Arensman was the lone rider to post an average speed in excess of 40kph across the 11.8km. The victory was his first as a professional rider, though the Dutchman will rue the seconds he conceded to Hayter on the uphill finale at Przemyśl on stage 3.

