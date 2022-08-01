Higuita seizes victory on mammoth stage 3 of Tour de Pologne

Image 1 of 9 Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 3 at Przemyśl (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/SprintCyclingAgency ) Image 1 of 9 Pello Bilbao (Team Bahrain Victorious) finishes second on stage 3 as the win goes to Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe), who gets GC lead (Image credit: Bas CzerwinskiGetty Images ) Image 1 of 9 Michel Hessmann of Jumbo-Visma on a solo attack headed to final climb (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 9 Salvatore Puccio of Ineos Grenadiers leads the peloton (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 9 Jonas Abrahamsen of (UNO-X Pro Cycling Team) on stage 3 in the Yellow Leader's Jersey (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 9 The breakaway being led by Piotr Brozyna of (Team Poland) in the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey trailed by Edward Theuns of Trek-Segafredo, Marcin Budzinski of Team Poland and Matthias Brandle of Israel-Premier Tech (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 9 Mark Cavendish of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl prior to start of 237.9km stage 3 (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 9 Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) attacks on final climb less than 2km from the finish with Kaden Groves (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 9 Diego Uliss and UAE Team Emirates teammates at front of peloton nearing final climb on Stage 3to Przemysl (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 9

Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) timed his effort perfectly on the steep 1.8km uphill finish above Przemyśl to win on his 25th birthday at the Tour de Pologne and also take the race lead.

Ineos Grenadiers lead the reduced peloton up the climb but when Richard Carapaz faded, Higuita jumped past Sebastian Berwick (Israel-Premier Tech) and Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) and sprinted through the final turns.

He sprinted even harder when the finish line appeared to hold off a late surge from Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) and Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert).

Thanks to his stage victory and time bonuses, Higuita pulled on the leader’s yellow jersey. He has a gap of four seconds on Bilbao, with Hermans third at six seconds.

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) is fourth overall at 10 seconds thanks to his placings in the opening two stages.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)