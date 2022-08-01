Higuita seizes victory on mammoth stage 3 of Tour de Pologne
By Stephen Farrand published
Colombian champion takes GC lead with win on long uphill finish in Przemyśl
Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) timed his effort perfectly on the steep 1.8km uphill finish above Przemyśl to win on his 25th birthday at the Tour de Pologne and also take the race lead.
Ineos Grenadiers lead the reduced peloton up the climb but when Richard Carapaz faded, Higuita jumped past Sebastian Berwick (Israel-Premier Tech) and Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) and sprinted through the final turns.
He sprinted even harder when the finish line appeared to hold off a late surge from Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) and Quinten Hermans (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert).
Thanks to his stage victory and time bonuses, Higuita pulled on the leader’s yellow jersey. He has a gap of four seconds on Bilbao, with Hermans third at six seconds.
Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) is fourth overall at 10 seconds thanks to his placings in the opening two stages.
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.
