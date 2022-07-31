Gerben Thijssen wins stage 2 in Tour de Pologne
Gerben Thijssen (Intermarché-Gobert-Wanty Materiaux) has won stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne in a hotly disputed, chaotic, bunch sprint.
Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) finished a close second on the flat 205.6 kilometre stage through eastern Poland between Chelm and Zamosc, with Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) in third.
Stage one winner Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma), victorious in Saturday's bunch sprint, claimed fourth and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was fifth.
The week-long Tour de Pologne now moves on to the first of two key hilly stages for the overall classification, prior to Thursday's crucial uphill time trial.
More to come.
