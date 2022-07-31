Gerben Thijssen wins stage 2 in Tour de Pologne

Image 1 of 1 Gerben Thijssen (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) wins stage 2 of Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 1

Gerben Thijssen (Intermarché-Gobert-Wanty Materiaux) has won stage 2 of the Tour de Pologne in a hotly disputed, chaotic, bunch sprint.

Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) finished a close second on the flat 205.6 kilometre stage through eastern Poland between Chelm and Zamosc, with Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) in third.

Stage one winner Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma), victorious in Saturday's bunch sprint, claimed fourth and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was fifth.

The week-long Tour de Pologne now moves on to the first of two key hilly stages for the overall classification, prior to Thursday's crucial uphill time trial.

More to come.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)