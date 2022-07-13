Tour de Pologne past winners

By published

Champions from 1928 - 2021

Tour de Pologne 2021 78th Edition 3rd stage Sanok Rzeszow 2264 km 11082021 Joao Almeida POR Deceuninck QuickStep photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021
João Almeida won the 2021 Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Past winners
YearRider
2021João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
2020Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck - QuickStep
2019Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
2018Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
2017Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
2016Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
2015Jon Izagirre (Esp) Movistar
2014Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
2013Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
2012Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas–Cannondale
2011Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas–Cannondale
2010Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin–Transitions
2009Alessandro Ballan (Ita) Lampre–NGC
2008Jens Voigt (Ger) CSC–Saxo Bank
2007Johan Vansummeren (Bel)
2006Stefan Schumacher (Ger)
2005Kim Kirchen (Lux)
2004Ondrej Sosenka (Cze)
2003Cezary Zamana (Pol)
2002Laurent Brochard (Fra)
2001Ondrej Sosenka (Cze)
2000Piotr Przydzial (Pol)
1999Tomasz Brozyna (Pol)
1998Serguei Ivanov (Rus)
1997Rolf Järmann (Swi)
1996Viatcheslav Djavanian (Rus)
1995Zbigniew Spruch (Pol)
1994Maurizio Fondriest (Ita)
1993Dariusz Baranowski (Pol)
1992Dariusz Baranowski (Pol)
1991Dariusz Baranowski (Pol)
1990Mieczyslaw Karlowicz (Pol)
1989Marek Wrona (Pol)
1988Andrzej Mierzejewski (Pol)
1987Zbigniew Piatek (Pol)
1986Marek Kulas (Pol)
1985Marek Lesniewski (Pol)
1984Andrzej Mierzejewski (Pol)
1983Tadeusz Krawczyk (Pol)
1982Andrzej Mierzejewski (Pol)
1981Jan Brzezny (Pol)
1980Czeslaw Lang (Pol)
1979Henryk Charucki (Pol)
1978Jan Brzezny (Pol)
1977Lechoslaw Michalak (Pol)
1976Janusz Kowalski (Pol)
1975Tadeusz Mytnik (Pol)
1974André Delcroix (Bel)
1973Lucjan Lis (Pol)
1972José Luis Viejo (Spa)
1971Stanislaw Szozda (Pol)
1970Jan Stachura (Pol)
1969Wojciech Matusiak (Pol)
1968Jan Kudra (Pol)
1967Andrzej Blawdzin (Pol)
1966Józef Gawliczek (Pol)
1965Józef Beker (Pol)
1964Rajmund Zielinski (Pol)
1963Stanislaw Gazda (Pol)
1962Jan Kudra (Pol)
1961Henryk Kowalski (Pol)
1960Roger Diercken (Bel)
1959Wieslaw Podobas (Pol)
1958Boguslaw Fornalczyk (Pol)
1957Henryk Kowalski (Pol)
1956Marian Wieckowski (Pol)
1955Marian Wieckowski (Pol)
1954Marian Wieckowski (Pol)
1953Mieczyslaw Wilczewski (Pol)
1952Waclaw Wójcik (Pol)
1949Francesco Locatelli (Ita)
1948Waclaw Wójcik (Pol)
1947Stanislaw Grzelak (Pol)
1939Boleslaw Napierala (Pol)
1937Boleslaw Napierala (Pol)
1933Jerzy Lipinski (Pol)
1929Józef Stefanski (Pol)
1928Feliks Wiecek (Pol)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews