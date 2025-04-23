Karcher K2 Classic review: Karcher’s entry-level pressure washer is capable, but rather loud

The Karcher K2 is a solid, entry-level pressure washer that will make light work of dirt on the bike and help protect your paintwork

By published
A Karcher K2 Pressure washer spraying a bikes down tube
(Image: © Tom Wieckowski)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The K2 Classic is more than powerful enough to blast dried dirt and muck off the bike and tackle other household jobs. Be warned, though, it's pretty loud when in use.

Pros

  • +

    Powerful enough for most jobs

  • +

    Easy to use

  • +

    Lightweight and relatively compact

  • +

    Maintenance free

Cons

  • -

    Loud, ear protection advised

  • -

    Can’t modulate water pressure

  • -

    The hose lead could be longer

  • -

    Tricky hose connector on pressure gun

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

A Karcher K2 Pressure washer on some gravel

Karcher K2 Classic

Price: £100 / $N/A 

Weight: 4.1kg

Power source: Mains 

Pressure: 110 bar

Accessories: 2 x lances included, lots of aftermarket options

A pressure washer isn’t an essential tool when it comes to cleaning your bikes, but owning one can certainly be a useful aid, especially if your bike is covered in mud or dirt. Most pressure washers are also powerful and versatile enough that they can take care of several other jobs for you at home, from the most obvious, which is cleaning the car, to cleaning patios and backyards, etc, the list goes on. 

Image 1 of 3
A yellow Karcher K2 Pressure washer hose
I needed the Karcher hose kit to connect to my outdoor tap(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)
Image 1 of 4
A Karcher Pressure washer spraying a bikes down tube
The K2 effortlessley sprayed off dried on mud and muck (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)
Image 1 of 2
A Karcher K2 Pressure washer gun on some gravel
It's easy to swap between the two supplied gun lances in seconds, with a twist and click type action(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
Design and aesthetics A simple design that's easy to use. An attractive enough looking bit of kit8/10
DurabilityConstruction seems sturdy enough, the finish isn't too high end though. Has performed well for me so far 7/10
Cleaning power Powerful enough for a range of household jobs, cars, stonework, cars etc8/10
Value At under £100, this is about a proper pressure washer starting point, good performance for the money 8/10
Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 31/40 (78%)
Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.