Whether you're looking to buy your first torque wrench or upgrade your existing one to a top-quality model, this deal on the Pedro's Demi Torque Wrench is II well worth investing in.

The Pedro's Demi II tops our list of best bike torque wrenches and is currently available with a hefty $59.97 off the usual price. Buy the Pedro's Demi Torque Wrench II for $160.02 at Amazon.

Even at this discounted price, the Demi II still costs more than lower quality models – you can pick up an Amazon Basics model for just $26.99.

Unlike many of its cheaper competitors, however, the Pedros wrench is built to last, comes with a range of 15 bits covering every conceivable use, and you also get 7 and 8mm crow's foot wrench adaptors – ideal for working on hydraulic brake hoses. There's also a rubber bit holder on the body of the wrench – a well thought-out and useful extra.

An essential piece of every cyclist's tool kit, a reliable torque wrench ensures all your components are safely fixed in place and helps prevent damage to delicate parts from over-tightening.

The Pedro's Demi Torque Wrench II is the best model we've ever tested, has a 1/4" drive and comes with:

Hex bits: 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, (25mm length), 4 & 5mm (50mm length)

Torx bits: T10, T15, T20, T25, & T30 (25mm length), T25 (50mm length)

Crow's foot: 7 & 8mm flare wrench

Drive Adapter: 1/4" square to 1/4" hex

Demi Torque Wrench II comes with 13 bits, two crow's foot wrenches and a square to hex drive adaptor (Image credit: Pedro's)

After testing, our bike tool expert, Tom Wieckowski, summed up Pedro's model: "It's a compact, quality torque wrench that will cover most of the regular jobs required on a modern bike. The soft tool roll is easy to access and the included wide range of bits will let you do a lot."

I've been comparing prices on the Demi Torque Wrench II (Jenson USA: $209.99, REI: $247.50, Planet Cyclery: $186.95), and the current $160.02 Amazon price is the best in play – though matched by Walmart if you'd rather shop there.

For more money-saving offers in the run-up to the big shopping event later this month, see our regularly updated Black Friday Cycling hub for all the best cycling deals available at the moment.