I use all of these tools when working on my bikes - Eight Amazon Prime Day tool deals from a bike mechanic

It's day two of the Amazon Prime Day Bike Deals sale today, and the Cyclingnews tech team have been scouting for deals. You can find all of our best deals in our Prime Day Bike deals hub, and we even have a live deals page if you want to tune in for updates on hot deals as we find them.

I worked as a bike mechanic for years; hell, I even took an exam in it. Although it's not my daily job anymore, I'm still working on bikes all the time, and maintain my interest in tools and the maintenance-related world of bikes.

I like to try and scout out a few solid deals for tools and useful accessories for working on your bike when the Amazon Prime sales roll around, and have found a handful of solid buys again this time.

I've owned and have used every tool in this roundup, and can vouch for them all. This might come at a good time if you're about to drag your winter bike out from the depths of the garage or are giving your bike an end-of-season service.

Generally, buying good-quality tools will only pay off in the long term; they should last longer, be nicer to use, and in some cases help produce a better standard of work.

US Deals

Save 28% Pedros Demi Torque Wrench II + Bit Set - 3-15Nm: was $219.99 now $158.45 at Amazon Here's a nice deal on the Pedro's Demi II torque wrench, which currently sits in the best overall spot in our best bike torque wrenches guide. This compact, lightweight wrench comes in a neat tool roll with a range of included bits for working on the bike, including a very useful crows foot wrench that's good for torquing brake hose nuts on hydraulic systems. If you're looking for a torque wrench to cover a wide range of jobs, in a neat package, this is a strong buy with just under 30% off. Read more ▼

Save 49% Feedback Sports 15mm Pedal Combo Wrench: was $30 now $15.40 at Competitive Cyclist I really like this double-ended wrench from Feedback Sports. It's sleek and reassuringly heavy in hand, and gives you the ability to undo 15mm pedal flats or 15mm wheel nuts. These days, it's better suited for use on my track bike or when I'm using Garmin pedals with spanner flats. If there's a range of bikes at home, you'll probably be using it for decades to come, and it will help shift tight pedals and nuts thanks to its longer length. Read more ▼

Save 35% Topeak Ratchet Rocket, Lite DX+: was $52.95 now $34.50 at Amazon There are a few versions of the nifty Ratchet Rocket tool from Topeak. This is a small, yet well-made mini ratchet and bit set with 10 supplied bits in a neat case. It may not be a tool you reach for every time, but it's just a really neat little thing that's nice to own and use. Perfect for travelling with or carrying on a ride, this is a nice one and would also make a great gift. Read more ▼

Save 40% Feedback Sports Ride Prep Tool Kit: was $130 now $78 at Competitive Cyclist This Ride Prep toolkit from Feedback is discontinued now, so it looks like when they are gone, they are gone.



This is a neat 11-piece kit with some standout Feedback tools included. There's the excellent valve core removal tool - my personal favourite as well as the clever Philips screwdriver with integrated Shimano Hollowtech 2 tool, and of course the pedal wrench featured above. This may well make a fantastic buy. Read more ▼

UK Deals

Park Tool TW-5.2 Torque Wrench: This is a solid deal on the shop favourite Park Tool TW 5.2 torque wrench. This one comes in a hard plastic case and operates over a 2-14Nm range, meaning it's perfect for all kinds of small bolts and fasteners on the bike. This is a good deal, as these units rarely carry such a strong discount. Read more ▼

Save 15% Gionar Bearing press kit : was £39.99 now £33.99 at Amazon I bought myself one of these bearing press kits years ago because I simply couldn't afford more premium ones, which ran to five figures. I've used this set for years, and for a stretch day in, day out and it's never put a foot wrong for me. It covers most common hub and bottom bracket bearing sizes, and I've purchased extra drifts as I needed them over the years to build out my collection. If you're interested in doing more servicing at home, this set will look after you; it even comes in a neat foam-lined case. Read more ▼

Save 30% Park Tool BBB-4: was £27.99 now £19.50 at Amazon Invest in yourself with the Park BBB-4 book. This is a fantastic resource for learning more about bike mechanics, standards, and how to tackle certain jobs, and it even provides comprehensive torque specs and conversion tables. If you're keen to learn more and improve your skills, I promise this will be money well spent. Read more ▼

Save 20% Park Tool CT3.3: was £40 now £32 at sigmasports.com This is probably my favourite chain tool; if looked after and used properly, it's absolutely bulletproof. The CT3.3 from Park Tool will cover 5-12 speed chains, including SRAM AXS chains. The pin is easily replaceable when worn, but in my experience, that took hundreds, if not thousands, of uses.



This tool will take a hammering in a shop environment, but if used at home, it will probably be the last chain tool you buy.



Top tip: never use a tool to remove or break very worn or rusty chains; save it for the installs. Read more ▼