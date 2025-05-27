Effetto Mariposa Guistaforza Pro Evo Torque wrench review: A luxury torque wrench, but it comes at a price

This is a lovely tool to own, work with and use. It's clearly a premium buy, and there are far cheaper tools that, on paper, do exactly the same thing. If you like investing in your tools and want something you will relish picking up each time, go for it.

Effetto Mariposa Guistaforza Pro Evo Check Amazon Price: £285 / $398 / €353.95 Torque range: 1-15Nm Weight: 215 grams Drive size: ¼” square driver

Swiss company Effetto Mariposa released its first torque wrench back in 2007, and since then, the brand's torque wrenches have gained a popular following within the bike industry. The bright red Giustaforza 2-16 Pro was an easily recognisable wrench for several years and developed a loyal user base.

In May last year, the brand updated its range and launched the Giustaforza 1-15 Pro and Pro Evo wrenches. This also saw the Giustaforza 2-16 Pro get discontinued. We reviewed that wrench back in 2022 and called it ‘an incredible joy to use’.

The Pro Evo is the brand's top-level torque wrench and is available on its own or in the ‘Deluxe’ pack, where it comes with a soft roll case, bit holder and a selection of bits for more of a complete package. I’ve been using the Deluxe kit, but this review also covers the wrench on its own.

This isn’t a cheap tool, the deluxe kit comes in at $398 / £285 / €353.95 RRP, whilst the wrench on its own is $355 / £255 / €315.95. The Pro Evo gained a slightly wider, yet useful, torque scale of 1-15Nm, a clockwise and anti-clockwise torquing feature and a revised torque adjuster and scale. There have also been a few other changes, which I discuss below.

Design and Aesthetics

Torque wrenches aren’t generally items that you pay massive attention to when it comes to aesthetic. We certainly don't consider them in the same way we look at a bike frame, for example. But in the case of the Giustaforza, an exception must be made, and this is probably part of its allure.

The previous wrench was a very smart-looking tool. There was just something about it with its red metallic colour, weight and knurled handle. The torque adjuster dial was also beautifully smooth to adjust. I’ve handed one to people, and they’ve just started passing it from hand to hand and making appreciative noises.

This new Giustaforza Pro Evo has received an eye-catching, glossy, oil slick finish, which certainly draws the eye. It seems to be pretty hard wearing, my own small scratch test marked the finish, but didn't remove it. It certainly makes the tool look bling. I think it will divide opinion; some mechanics and home users will love it, and it may do very well with some of the online 'toolbox wars' crew. Some may disregard it because it doesn’t alter how the tool functions in the slightest, and it may start to look tired with heavy use.

Effetto Mariposa switched production location for the Pro Evo. The previous unit was manufactured in Italy, but he new unit isn't, and I'm guessing production has switched to the far east. There's nothing inherently wrong with this, and it probably lowers production costs.

Another point to at least mention is that some other torque wrenches on the market visibly look very similar to the Pro Evo and have similar overall specs, but are available for a lot less cash, which may dent the premium positioning slightly.

I did ask the brand about this, and it explained that it has exclusivity for the 1-15Nm torque range for its unit. Some cycling components have very low torque specs, so this is a genuinely useful feature. It also offers a full recalibration service for the unit in Switzerland.

Design-wise, this is a fairly short, cylindrical, click-style torque wrench that operates, as mentioned, over a 1-15Nm torque range. It uses a ¼” drive head, and can operate and torque both clockwise and counterclockwise.

Some of the biggest changes have occurred at the torque scale and adjuster at the bottom of the torque wrench. Like the old unit, there is a scale printed on the body of the wrench, but now it’s fully numbered from 1-15Nm.

The outgoing model only featured four actual numbers and then a series of fine dashes for whole numbers, which made it hard to be right on the money when setting torque.

The adjuster dial is now larger, you pull it down to make an adjustment, and one full revolution covers one newton-metre. The dial scale is broken down into 0.1Nm increments, so you can be a lot more accurate. Some components do have torque ratings like 6.2Nm, for example, so this is a welcome feature.

The adjuster dial also locks in place now, something that the outgoing unit didn’t do, meaning there’s no chance of catching it with your hand in use and changing the torque spec.

When torquing, the brand says the recommended way to hold the tool is by centring the hand over the black dial i.e. the end of the torque wrench. You can then support the head of the unit whilst you're tightening.

The tool also ratchets in both directions. You adjust the direction on the head of the tool, though this is a torque tool, not a ratchet, so any major undoing or tightening is best done with a standard allen key or ratchet set.

The torque wrench meets the ISO 6789 & ASME B 107.300-2010 standards for accuracy. ISO 6789 is a pretty rigorous standard for torque wrenches. You can read more about this in my torque wrench calibration lab piece.

There is also a tolerance claim that states '+/-4% tolerance is guaranteed for 5000 cycles (5000 ‘clicks’), then the wrench should be recalibrated.' This pertains to the ISO 6789 requirements. As an example, to meet the ISO standard, if tested at 9Nm, the minimum acceptable torque the wrench could read is 8.64Nm, and the max is 9.36Nm. This tolerance is guaranteed for 5000 uses or 'clicks' before recalibration is recommended. So in plain speak, you will be on the money for 5000 uses roughly before the brand advises a check.

Most manufacturers recommend recalibration yearly for torque wrenches. Effetto Mariposa offers a full recalibration service in Switzerland for CFH 50. They are able to reset the internal mechanism of the tool, essentially resetting accuracy if a unit is out of spec. Owners can use local calibration services closer to home, but this may be a calibration check, not a recalibration of the tool.

Performance

Like its predecessor, the Pro Evo's all-aluminium construction, weight and length produce something that still feels really nice in your hand. It's just really pleasant to hold and work with, and part of the allure is bound up in that offering. Whether that is worth the outlay is up to you.

In use, the wrench's click off is clear and fairly loud, and the length, as mentioned, makes it very nice to use. There is some play when the 1/4" bit holder and bit are fitted, and it's helpful, I find, to support the head of the wrench/holder to prevent any slippage when torquing.

While the scale isn't as buttery smooth as on the previous unit. It is visibly more accurate to work with and use, and your setting is locked into place. It's an improvement, and you can be sure you are on 5Nm or 6.2Nm for instance, whereas on the old unit, there was an element of eye it up to roughly the right spot and just go for it, and you could basically forget about torquing to a decimal with much confidence.

It takes me about 20 seconds to set the torque wrench to 14Nm from zero - the spec for a Shimano chainset pinch bolt. That's not rushing, but adjusting quickly. It might begin to niggle if you're in a shop and adjusting it and going across the scale a lot, but for at home, it's on a par with plenty of other units.

One of the things I like the most about the Effetto Mariposa wrenches is the three longer hex and Torx bits that the deluxe roll comes with. They make certain jobs, in particular torquing shifter clamp bolts, very easy to do. I don't see many other torque wrenches that come with bits included come with long ones, and it certainly adds value.

Included in total is a 100 mm long bit holder, 3, 5mm and T25 bits. There is then a range of small hex, torx, flathead and Philips bits. All bits are manufactured from S2 steel, a hardened steel that's used in lots of hand tools.

The included tool roll is compact, and the bright red velcro strap secures things securely when you are finished. It's easy to travel with and pack into bags, the bits are snug in their pouches, though and slotting them back in can be a little bit of a fiddle. Leave them all out until your work is finished.

Value

It's probably pretty clear this isn’t a budget or value torque wrench. This is up there with some of the most expensive units from the bike world's bike brand-specific wrenches, and even from the likes of Snap-On.

The last torque wrench I reviewed was the M Part torque wrench, also calibrated to ISO 6789 for a fraction of the price. It will torque bolts off to the same accuracy, across a smaller torque range.

This is perhaps a tool to invest in, and enjoy looking at and using, and the Deluxe package especially (you may as well go all out) is a statement to have in the toolbox or garage. The all-aluminium construction and steel bits should perform well long term, and I have had no issues with the construction.

It’s not a value buy, and I don’t think that’s why you would buy one. The overall package and tool use experience is great, but does the fact that you can get very similar-looking units for less money detract from it? Does it feel quite as special as its predecessor, despite the scale improvements? I'm still not quite sure it does.

Verdict

This is a lovely tool to own and use, it's beautifully finished and feels great in hand. The overall package from the deluxe kit is also very useful, in particular the longer hex bits.

If you just need a torque wrench, buy a cheaper one with ISO calibration. If you want to spend a bit more and enjoy the finish and overall feel and look, you will love it.