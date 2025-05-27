Effetto Mariposa Guistaforza Pro Evo Torque wrench review: A luxury torque wrench, but it comes at a price

Recommended reading

An Effetto Mariposa Giustaforza 1-15 Pro Evo torque wrench
(Image: © Tom Wieckowski)

Cyclingnews Verdict

This is a lovely tool to own, work with and use. It's clearly a premium buy, and there are far cheaper tools that, on paper, do exactly the same thing. If you like investing in your tools and want something you will relish picking up each time, go for it.

Pros

  • +

    Clockwise and anti-clockwise torqe capability

  • +

    New torque scale should aid accuracy and confidence

  • +

    Nice aesthetics and overall package

  • +

    Weight and length ensure it feels great in hand

Cons

  • -

    Very high RRP

  • -

    Oil slick finish doesn't add anything performance-wise

Effetto Mariposa Guistaforza Pro Evo

Price: £285 / $398 / €353.95

Torque range: 1-15Nm

Weight: 215 grams

Drive size: ¼” square driver

Swiss company Effetto Mariposa released its first torque wrench back in 2007, and since then, the brand's torque wrenches have gained a popular following within the bike industry. The bright red Giustaforza 2-16 Pro was an easily recognisable wrench for several years and developed a loyal user base. 

An Effetto Mariposa Giustaforza 1-15 Pro Evo torque wrench tool wrap
This is the tool wrap for the Deluxe Pro Evo option (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)
An Effetto Mariposa Giustaforza 1-15 Pro Evo torque wrench
The torque scale is individually numbered from 1-15Nm now(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)
An Effetto Mariposa Giustaforza 1-15 Pro Evo torque wrench
Here's the purple side of the oil slick and 1/4" head(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)
Build quality All aluminium construction, steel bits, no obvious flaws. Construction and design has swiched compared to the predecessor.8/10
Accuracy Good. ISO 6789 calibration, +/-4% accuracy across 5,000 clicks9/10
Hand feelReally nice, thanks to the weight and overall size9/10
Included accesories For the deluxe kit, a nice tool roll, and included bits, long ones are great 8/10
Value I can't say this tool offers fantastic value, and the fancy finish doesn't add any performance gains. The actual recalibration from Effetto could ensure it stays spot on for years though6/10
