Get your bike ready for summer riding with the Muc-Off Ultimate Cleaning Kit – it's got 27% off at Amazon and is packed with all the best bike cleaning essentials

By
published

Have your bike looking showroom fresh, running smooth and save some cash with this Amazon deal

Bike being sprayed with Muc-Off cleaner
(Image credit: Muc-Off)

If your bike has been in hibernation over winter, the good news is the clocks (in the UK) go forward on Sunday, 30th March – which means longer days and warmer riding are nearly here. So you may be getting your bike ready and treating your pride and joy to some TLC.

If so, then this deal from Muc-Off has all the bike cleaning products you'll need in one handy package. Muc-Off has been around since 1994 and the family-owned British company that started with its iconic pink Nano Tech Cleaner has gone on to launch a huge range of products that includes some of the best bike chain lubes, degreasers and a range of portable bike-safe Pressure Washers.

Muc-Off Ultimate Cleaning Kit: £99.99 £72.80 at Amazon

Muc-Off Ultimate Cleaning Kit:
£99.99 £72.80 at Amazon

Save 27%: Muc-Off has loaded its Ultimate Bicycle Cleaning Kit with everything you need to have your bike looking showroom fresh for summer. The ten products include the famous Muc-Off Pink Nano Tech Bike Cleaner, Bio Drivechain Cleaner, lube and much more.

Price check: Muc-Off £100.

View Deal
Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.

