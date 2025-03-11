Get your bike ready for summer riding with the Muc-Off Ultimate Cleaning Kit – it's got 27% off at Amazon and is packed with all the best bike cleaning essentials

If your bike has been in hibernation over winter, the good news is the clocks (in the UK) go forward on Sunday, 30th March – which means longer days and warmer riding are nearly here. So you may be getting your bike ready and treating your pride and joy to some TLC.

If so, then this deal from Muc-Off has all the bike cleaning products you'll need in one handy package. Muc-Off has been around since 1994 and the family-owned British company that started with its iconic pink Nano Tech Cleaner has gone on to launch a huge range of products that includes some of the best bike chain lubes, degreasers and a range of portable bike-safe Pressure Washers.

So not many brands do bike cleaning and lubricating products better than Muc-Off, and you can grab the Muc-Off Ultimate Bicycle Cleaning Kit at Amazon for just £72.80 – a nice 27% off the £99.99 list price.

Muc-Off Ultimate Cleaning Kit:

£99.99 £72.80 at Amazon Save 27%: Muc-Off has loaded its Ultimate Bicycle Cleaning Kit with everything you need to have your bike looking showroom fresh for summer. The ten products include the famous Muc-Off Pink Nano Tech Bike Cleaner, Bio Drivechain Cleaner, lube and much more. Price check: Muc-Off £100.

The Muc-Off Ultimate Bicycle Cleaning Kit includes the brand's award-winning Bike Cleaner, Microcell Sponge, Soft Washing Brush, Detailing Brush, Two Prong Brush, Microfibre Cloth, Drivetrain Cleaner, Bike Protect and Bio Wet Lube. It comes in a super handy storage box too – with plenty of room to add bike tools and spares.

At this price, it's a great buy and even worth considering as a perfect gift for the cyclist in your life.

Over at Muc-Off they have their Mega Spring Clearance Sale running with loads of cleaning, lubricating and useful accessories with up to 70% off. It includes one of our favorite products the Rim Stix Tire Lever which is the best tire levers on the market reduced from £5.49 to just £3.

This deal is currently only available in the UK, but below you'll find all the best Muc-Off product deals in your territory.