Topeak Nano TorqBar DX Review: A neat and compact pre set torque tool

Topeak Nano TorqBar DX is a useful tool that can be used for quite a lot, but will the price put some people off?

Topeak Nano Torqbar DX torque tool
(Image: © Tom Wieckowski)

Cyclingnews Verdict

I like using the Torqbar DX. The length of the bar means working with it is generally easy, and you can torque things to spec when you need to. It's also ideal for travelling with or carrying on the bike

Pros

  • +

    Lightweight and small enough to carry easily

  • +

    Bits are loaded easily into the tool

  • +

    Nice in-hand feel

Cons

  • -

    A way to attach the TorqBar to the case would be handy

  • -

    Torque click-off is a bit faint

Topeak Nano Torqbar DX torque tool

Topeak Nano TorqBar DX

Price: £74.99 RRP
Weight: Total 147 grams / TorqBar: 32 grams
Bits included: 3, 4, 5mm, T20, T25
TorqBits included: 4, 5, 6 Nm
Calibration: +/- 6% tolerance is guaranteed for 5000 cycles

There is a huge amount of choice when it comes to tools you can carry with you out on the bike. I’ll be looking at the Nano TorqBar DX torque tool from Topeak here which is a compact pre-set torque tool kit. It’s a useful tool that’s small enough to carry with you on rides, travel with or use at home. It also features in our best bike torque wrenches buyers guide. 

Topeak Nano Torqbar DX torque tool
(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
Topeak Nano Torqbar DX torque tool
(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
Topeak Nano Torqbar DX torque tool
(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski )
Build Quality Solid and well thought out, no issues 8/10
AccuracyTested reassuringly against an in calibration Wera A5 torque wench calibrated to a stringent standard 8/10
Hand feel The TorqBar feels great in hand and is nice to work with 8/10
Included accesories Five bits and three pre set torque bits, plus a neat case 8/10
Value The rrp may put people off, it will come down to much you value or need the pre set torque tools 7/10
