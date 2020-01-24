Tour Down Under: Another mega tech gallery

Image 1 of 66 We've spotted what looks to be an all-new aero bike from Felt (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Image 2 of 66 This one belongs to Leigh Ann Ganzar. It looks to have a new seat-junction cluster area... (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 3 of 66 ...and semi-integrated cabling. (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 4 of 66 The mechanics get little by way of credit, but they've been busy here at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 5 of 66 With around a hundred race-days per year, getting bikes race-ready is a never-ending task (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 6 of 66 Gluing tubs is a common sight on a WorldTour mechanic's to do list and each mechanic has their own preferred method. Deceuninck QuickStep use old bidons... (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 7 of 66 Whereas other teams prefer simple ketchup bottles for their narrower nozzles (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 8 of 66 You probably shouldn't file carbon dropouts at home, these guys know what they're doing (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 9 of 66 Not just riders have their names stickered onto their tools (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 10 of 66 Rather than finding a socket, a power bank can be a great way to charge your power meter while on the move (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 11 of 66 The Fumpa handheld compressor - great for race-day tyre inflation (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 12 of 66 Ever wondered what tyre pressures the pro teams run? It's 100psi in this camp (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 13 of 66 ...105psi elsewhere... (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 14 of 66 And 0psi here... after Baska punctured his tubular. Another thing to keep the mechanics busy (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 15 of 66 Last minute repairs kept them busier still. This UAE Team Emirates mechanic was frantically trying to unclog a tubeless valve (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 16 of 66 Power tools for thru axles. When they're changing wheels all day, every day, they'll take any opportunity to speed up the job (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 17 of 66 Last minute adjustments to Elia Viviani's disc brakes (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 18 of 66 And a slightly more pressing repair for Dowsett, who helped his mechanic adjust his saddle before the start of stage 1 (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 19 of 66 Some riders like to get hands on themselves, to take the load off the mechanics (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 20 of 66 The saying goes: If you want something doing well, do it yourself, but we're not sure that applies to fixing bikes (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 21 of 66 Neilson Powless did a pretty quick job of switching out his own tyres (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 22 of 66 Richie Porte and Koen de Kort pose for photos with Trek Segafredo's new neo pros (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 23 of 66 Santiago Buitrago also got a snap with a joey... insert Joey Rosskopf joke here (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 24 of 66 One of Lotto Soudal's new recruits poses for photos... with Jon Dibben (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 25 of 66 Tanja Erath displaying way too much happiness for someone holding a snake (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 26 of 66 Something that could be mistaken for a snake. This stem is, hands down, the longest we've ever seen... (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 27 of 66 It depends how you measure it, but we reckon it's 170mm (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 28 of 66 A 144mm stem for Luke Rowe... but it's not custom made (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 29 of 66 Australia is a long way from Europe where most WorldTour teams keep their team cars. Thankfully, Subaru came to the rescue (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 30 of 66 Not Team Ineos, of course. They were the only team here with their own car (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 31 of 66 Walking the pits of the women's race, we got to see even more great bike brands on show (Image credit: Colin Levitch ) Image 32 of 66 The Canyon SRAM team bike is largely the same as 2019, but that's no bad thing (Image credit: Colin Levitch ) Image 33 of 66 This Cannondale SuperSix isn't dissimilar to the bike of EF Education First, but the stock colour scheme still looks pretty darn good (Image credit: Colin Levitch ) Image 34 of 66 We'd say the Trek Segafredo women's team bike is the best looking of all the WorldTour bikes (Image credit: Colin Levitch ) Image 35 of 66 We recently reviewed the LEM MotivAir helmet and found it to be a pretty decent lid. It's good to see it making an appearance at the top of the sport (Image credit: Colin Levitch ) Image 36 of 66 Welcome to the section in this gallery dedicated to shoes. Warning: we cannot be held responsible for the jealousy you're about to feel (Image credit: Colin Levitch ) Image 37 of 66 Crono's shoes kicks mightn't be the newest, but they're still pretty bling (Image credit: Colin Levitch ) Image 38 of 66 New shoes from Rapha, we've already seen the purple version, but they do look good in black (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 39 of 66 These shoes were first seen on the feet of Rein Taaramäe at the Tour de France. Six months on, here they are with Axel Domont. They're still yet to be released by Mavic (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 40 of 66 George Bennett's girlfriend designs custom shoes, so it's unsurprising to see him sporting a pair (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 41 of 66 Here's the inside of Bennett's custom Shimano S-Phyre shoes (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 42 of 66 A light and airy shoe such as the new Fizik Vento Powerstrap R2 Aeroweave is perfect for the Australian temperatures (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 43 of 66 Matching shoe-and-sock combos never fail to look great (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 44 of 66 Talking of looking great, it's important to keep your shoes looking fresh on race day (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 45 of 66 Axel Domont agrees, although the fabric sections on his Mavic shoes have seen better days (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 46 of 66 White shoes might look the best, but they require the most work to keep clean (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 47 of 66 Unsurprisingly, sunglasses need to be kept clean too. Thankfully, teams seem to have an abundance of wet wipes on hand (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 48 of 66 Either someone scrubbed a bit too hard, or they're trying to hide something (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 49 of 66 Yet again, Adam Hansen's winning the shoe showdown. He also wears an on-the-bike dynamic fit system from Leomo (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 50 of 66 Here's Hansen sporting his other shoes, but more importantly, the DeFeet TDU editon socks that are being sold to raise money for WIRES (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 51 of 66 Black Inc has joined Israel Start-Up Nation in the WorldTour with this neat looking front end (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 52 of 66 As European champion, Viviani's bike, kit, and tech has been given the custom treatment (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 53 of 66 The Mitchelton logo really pops in the sun on Mitchelton-Scott's bikes (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 54 of 66 Rainbow-themed everything for World Champion Mads Pedersen (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 55 of 66 The 54/41 chainrings paired with a 10t cassette sprocket make for a "supercharged" top gear (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 56 of 66 Taco van der Hoorn's handlebars are turned in. Whether it's for aero gains or comfort reasons, we have no idea (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 57 of 66 Romain Bardet's pedals are given a bit of extra material. We're assuming it's to make for a more secure fit (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 58 of 66 There'll be no dropped chains in the Team Ineos camp (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 59 of 66 Don't worry, Jon Dibben doesn't have to bring his own wheels to race days (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 60 of 66 Neither does Michael Schwarzmann. We're assuming it's due to different riders wanting different tyre pressures (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 61 of 66 Adam Hansen was seen emptying all of these gels into a drinks bottle before stage 3 (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 62 of 66 Rumour has it, Team Ineos is trying to reinvent the popular nursery rhyme (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 63 of 66 Jumbo Visma find plenty of uses for latex inner tube offcuts (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 64 of 66 They even use them to keep quick release skewers from rattling when the wheels are in transport (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 65 of 66 When spending 20+ hours a week on your bike, you need to make sure it fits correctly - whether that's with a backwards seatpost or a fully slammed stem. (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 66 of 66 According to James Piccoli, this charm was a gift from his mum, and is "from a climb in Italy called the Madonna della Ghisallo, it's supposed to protect cyclists during training and racing" (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

We're four days into the racing here at the Santos Tour Down Under, where all 19 WorldTour teams are showing off their new tech for the upcoming season.

We've already brought you one mega tech gallery, but there's just so much here on show that we've decided to do another.

Unsurprisingly, the racing here has been fast and furious, and a few unfortunate crashes have kept the mechanics busy. Over the past week, we've gotten a glimpse into pro cyclists' minds by taking an inside look at the WorldTour data screens. We also got up close and personal with a bunch of exciting new tech, including Rohan Dennis' kit, the TDU edition Allez Sprint, and a brand new Giant TCR.

On the subject of new, we've had our beady eyes out for never-before-seen tech; the sort of stuff that the pros get to test before it makes its way into the public domain. We recently spotted a few pairs of new cycling shoes that are, for now at least, only available in the tight-knit circle of pro bike racing, including Romain Bardet's custom Mavic shoes that are for sale at auction for the bushfire relief.

We've also found a bunch of tech that is pretty unlikely to ever become available to the rest of us mere mortals. A ~170mm stem certainly caught our eye, as did a hyper-specific 144mm stem on Luke Rowe's Pinarello. We assumed it was custom made, but the mechanics explained otherwise. Apparently, they measure every stock stem, in the same way, to account for manufacturing tolerances and differences between models. They really do think of everything.

Trek-Segafredo riders are using a 54-tooth chainring, which when paired with a 10t cassette sprocket, offers a huge top gear (equivalent to a 59 x 11). According to the riders, it's good to have a "supercharged" top gear for descending while keeping the first 11 cassette sprockets more in line with what they've grown used to on 11-speed groupsets.

Now that the racing has begun, we've spent some time wandering the pits at the various start lines, checking out any race-day alterations and chatting with mechanics to see what, if any, changes have been made to get a bike race-day ready. Unsurprisingly, for the hilly day to Paracombe, a number of riders switched out their heavier deep-section carbon wheels in favour of lightweight climbing wheels.

For the Schwalbe Classic Criterium, three riders from each of Bora-Hansgrohe and Deceuninck-Quickstep took to the Adelaide city streets aboard TDU edition Allez Sprint Disc bikes, but somewhat unsurprisingly, the riders have returned to their carbon fibre bikes for the racing-proper.

For part two of our Tour Down Under tech gallery we have even more photos than in part one, so make yourself comfortable and scroll through the gallery above to see even more pro bike tech.

Each year the WorldTour racing season kicks off in Adelaide with the Tour Down Under. With that, the riders and teams are sporting their 2020 kit for the first time, and those who have joined a new team will be outfitted in new gear from head to toe.

This year already we've seen Movistar swap from Campagnolo to SRAM and commit to going disc-only, and Lotto Soudal have done the same with their brakes — but are still running Campagnolo.

While there hasn't been nearly as much unrest in with bike sponsors as last season, Astana and Israel Cycling Academy are on new bikes for 2020, choosing Wilier and Factor, respectively. With Cofidis making the jump to the WorldTour, they also have a new bike sponsor, trading Kuota for De Rosa.



Here we also share how to live stream the Tour Down Under, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

As we have wondered the pits over the last couple of days, there is no shortage of fresh gear to look at as riders filter in and out of the Tour Down Under's infamous big white tent.

Click through to see our gallery from the first two days at the Tour Down Under.