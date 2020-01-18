Mavic and Romain Bardet combine forces to raise money for Australian bushfire relief

The bushfire crisis in Australia has devastated the country and, with the cycling world focusing in on Adelaide this week, riders, brands and even the race are doing what they can to help.

AG2R La Mondiale rider Romain Bardet has been in Australia since late December and, having seen the devastation first hand, has teamed up with Mavic to release a special Tour Down Under edition of the Mavic Comete cycling shoes.

"I’m happy to discover the Santos Tour Down Under which is a popular event that is eagerly awaited here despite the environmental disaster that is affecting Australia today," Bardet earlier in the week.

"We’ve seen some of the devastation in various places around Adelaide. I hope that the race will be an additional lever in the solidarity movement emerging all around the globe to help the regions stricken by fire."

We caught Bardet in the pits and he told Cyclingnews the his shoes are a special Tour Down Under edition, and that Mavic will soon be selling them to raise money for bushfire relief.

The Mavic Comete is actually a two-piece shoe with a carbon exoskeleton and features removable inner booties that are tailored for summer or winter riding conditions.

The carbon shell on Bardet’s TDU kicks is painted blue and yellow, similar to the Specialized S-Work 7 Down Under shoes that were released earlier this week. Bardet’s name is written on the bottom along with TDU, and the sole is painted in Mavic yellow, with the heel cup featuring the same logo that features on the top tube of his race bike, as featured in our recent Tour Down Under tech gallery.

Information is a bit thin at the moment about where the shoes will be available, or if Mavic will be setting up a relief fund of some sort. We’ve asked Mavic for more and will update this story as more information comes in.