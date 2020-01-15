Image 1 of 20 Porte will be riding a Trek Emonda for the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Porte will be riding a Trek Emonda for the Tour Down Under.

Image 2 of 20 Ahead of the race, Porte's bike is fitted with Bontrager Aeolus XXX4 hoops, but we'd expect to see something shallower for Willunga Hill (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Ahead of the race, Porte's bike is fitted with Bontrager Aeolus XXX4 hoops, but we'd expect to see something shallower for Willunga Hill

Image 3 of 20 Porte is riding the relatively new Bontrager Aeolus Pro saddle (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Porte is riding the relatively new Bontrager Aeolus Pro saddle

Image 4 of 20 Trek Segafredo is running SRAM eTap AXS (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Trek Segafredo is running SRAM eTap AXS

Image 5 of 20 Porte is using sprint shifters on his drops (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Porte is using sprint shifters on his drops

Image 6 of 20 The number plate holder on the Emonda looks a bit like a tail when it's not holding anything (Image credit: Colin Levitch) The number plate holder on the Emonda looks a bit like a tail when it's not holding anything

Image 7 of 20 No wires or cables to be found on the drive side with Red eTap AXS (Image credit: Colin Levitch) No wires or cables to be found on the drive side with Red eTap AXS

Image 8 of 20 Porte's bike sees SRAM's one piece chainrings, and the integrated Quarq powermenter (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Porte's bike sees SRAM's one piece chainrings, and the integrated Quarq powermenter

Image 9 of 20 According to the markings on Porte's chainrings he's pushing a 54/41t setup — seems big for a climber (Image credit: Colin Levitch) According to the markings on Porte's chainrings he's pushing a 54/41t setup — seems big for a climber

Image 10 of 20 At the back Porte's bike has a 10-28t 12-speed cassette (Image credit: Colin Levitch) At the back Porte's bike has a 10-28t 12-speed cassette

Image 11 of 20 Porte is spinning Shimano Dura-Ace pedals (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Porte is spinning Shimano Dura-Ace pedals

Image 12 of 20 At the front, the Tasmanian's race bike sees a 160mm rotor, which is pretty standard (Image credit: Colin Levitch) At the front, the Tasmanian's race bike sees a 160mm rotor, which is pretty standard

Image 13 of 20 And at the back, there is a smaller and lighter 140mm disc (Image credit: Colin Levitch) And at the back, there is a smaller and lighter 140mm disc

Image 14 of 20 Bontrager's XXX cages keep Porte's drinks in tow (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Bontrager's XXX cages keep Porte's drinks in tow

Image 15 of 20 With SRAM eTap AXS not requiring any shift cables, the only thing that needs to be routed to the back of the bike is the rear brake hose (Image credit: Colin Levitch) With SRAM eTap AXS not requiring any shift cables, the only thing that needs to be routed to the back of the bike is the rear brake hose

Image 16 of 20 Porte's Bontrager wheels are finished with 25c P-Zero Velo rubber (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Porte's Bontrager wheels are finished with 25c P-Zero Velo rubber

Image 17 of 20 Trek Segafredo appear to be using Cane Creek headsets, or the top caps at least (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Trek Segafredo appear to be using Cane Creek headsets, or the top caps at least

Image 18 of 20 Trek's one-piece bar and stem combo is much less of a headache for mechanics when you don't have to run gear cables and housing (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Trek's one-piece bar and stem combo is much less of a headache for mechanics when you don't have to run gear cables and housing

Image 19 of 20 The Emonda uses an integrated seatmast instead of a traditional seat post (Image credit: Colin Levitch) The Emonda uses an integrated seatmast instead of a traditional seat post