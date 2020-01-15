Trending

Richie Porte's Trek Emonda – Gallery

Tour Down Under tech: Will the Aussie be able to snag another TDU win aboard this Trek Emonda?

Image 1 of 20

Richie Porte Pro Bike

Porte will be riding a Trek Emonda for the Tour Down Under. (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 2 of 20

Richie Porte Tour Down Under

Ahead of the race, Porte's bike is fitted with Bontrager Aeolus XXX4 hoops, but we'd expect to see something shallower for Willunga Hill (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 3 of 20

Richie Porte Pro Bike

Porte is riding the relatively new Bontrager Aeolus Pro saddle (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 4 of 20

Richie Porte Pro Bike

Trek Segafredo is running SRAM eTap AXS (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 5 of 20

Richie Porte Pro Bike

Porte is using sprint shifters on his drops (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 6 of 20

Richie Porte Pro Bike

The number plate holder on the Emonda looks a bit like a tail when it's not holding anything (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 7 of 20

Richie Porte Pro Bike

No wires or cables to be found on the drive side with Red eTap AXS (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 8 of 20

Richie Porte Pro Bike

Porte's bike sees SRAM's one piece chainrings, and the integrated Quarq powermenter (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 9 of 20

Richie Porte Pro Bike

According to the markings on Porte's chainrings he's pushing a 54/41t setup — seems big for a climber (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 10 of 20

Richie Porte Pro Bike

At the back Porte's bike has a 10-28t 12-speed cassette (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 11 of 20

Richie Porte Pro Bike

Porte is spinning Shimano Dura-Ace pedals (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 12 of 20

Richie Porte Pro Bike

At the front, the Tasmanian's race bike sees a 160mm rotor, which is pretty standard (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 13 of 20

Richie Porte Pro Bike

And at the back, there is a smaller and lighter 140mm disc (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 14 of 20

Richie Porte Pro Bike

Bontrager's XXX cages keep Porte's drinks in tow (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 15 of 20

Richie Porte Pro Bike

With SRAM eTap AXS not requiring any shift cables, the only thing that needs to be routed to the back of the bike is the rear brake hose (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 16 of 20

Richie Porte Pro Bike

Porte's Bontrager wheels are finished with 25c P-Zero Velo rubber (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 17 of 20

Richie Porte Pro Bike

Trek Segafredo appear to be using Cane Creek headsets, or the top caps at least (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 18 of 20

Richie Porte Pro Bike

Trek's one-piece bar and stem combo is much less of a headache for mechanics when you don't have to run gear cables and housing (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 19 of 20

Richie Porte Pro Bike

The Emonda uses an integrated seatmast instead of a traditional seat post (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 20 of 20

Richie Porte Pro Bike

Porte is running a Garmin Edge 830 (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Richie Porte has ridden his way onto the podium at every Tour Down Under since 2014, but he has only managed to clinch the overall classification once in that time. For the 2020 edition, with newly crowned Mads Pederson riding in support, the Tasmanian will surely be one to watch.

Now in his second season with Trek-Segafredo, Porte is riding a size 50cm Emonda in Adelaide. Complete with a full SRAM Red eTap AXS drivetrain, the Aussie is pushing 54/41t chainrings at the front and a 10-28t 12-Speed cassette at the rear — though this will likely change on race day.

Trek's ruby red Emondas have been disc only for a few years now, and Porte's stoppers are hydraulic with a 160mm rotor at the front and a smaller lighter 140mm disc on the rear. 

Porte's cockpit consists of the single-piece Bontrager XXX bar and stem combo usually found on the Madone, and sees sprint shifters on the drops. 

In its current configuration, the Australian's bike is rolling on the mid-depth Aeolus 4 XXX wheels finished in 25c Pirelli P-Zero tubular, though we expect to see Porte rolling on the lower profile and lighter weight Aeolus XXX 2 for Willunga Hill on Stage 6. Tipping our scales at 7.04kg, there is a bit of wiggle room to lighten up the Trek-Segafredo team leader's bike for the climbing stages.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Richie Porte's Trek Emonda.

Richie Porte’s Trek Emonda full bike specifications

Frameset: Trek Emonda Disc

Front brake: SRAM Red HRD

Rear brake: SRAM Red HRD

Brake/shift levers: SRAM Red eTap AXS 

Front derailleur: SRAM Red eTap AXS  

Rear derailleur: SRAM Red eTap AXS 

Cassette: SRAM RED  XG 1290 10-28T

Chain: SRAM RED 

Crankset: SRAM Red AXS with Qark  2x12 SRM, 53/39

Bottom bracket: Cane Creek

Wheelset:  Bontrager Aeolus XXX 4

Tyres: Pirelli P-Zero Velo 25c

Handlebars: Bontrager XXX Integrated

Handlebar tape: Bontrager Gel Cork

Stem: Bontrager XXX Integrated

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace

Saddle: Bontrager Aeolus Pro

Seat post: Trek Madone Seat Mast

Bottle cages: Bontrager XXX Water Bottle Cage

Computer: Garmin Edge 830

Rider height: 1.72m

Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 675mm

Saddle nose to handlebars (at stem): 530mm

Weight: 7.04kg