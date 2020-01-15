Richie Porte's Trek Emonda – Gallery
Tour Down Under tech: Will the Aussie be able to snag another TDU win aboard this Trek Emonda?
Porte will be riding a Trek Emonda for the Tour Down Under.
Ahead of the race, Porte's bike is fitted with Bontrager Aeolus XXX4 hoops, but we'd expect to see something shallower for Willunga Hill
Porte is riding the relatively new Bontrager Aeolus Pro saddle
Trek Segafredo is running SRAM eTap AXS
Porte is using sprint shifters on his drops
The number plate holder on the Emonda looks a bit like a tail when it's not holding anything
No wires or cables to be found on the drive side with Red eTap AXS
Porte's bike sees SRAM's one piece chainrings, and the integrated Quarq powermenter
According to the markings on Porte's chainrings he's pushing a 54/41t setup — seems big for a climber
At the back Porte's bike has a 10-28t 12-speed cassette
Porte is spinning Shimano Dura-Ace pedals
At the front, the Tasmanian's race bike sees a 160mm rotor, which is pretty standard
And at the back, there is a smaller and lighter 140mm disc
Bontrager's XXX cages keep Porte's drinks in tow
With SRAM eTap AXS not requiring any shift cables, the only thing that needs to be routed to the back of the bike is the rear brake hose
Porte's Bontrager wheels are finished with 25c P-Zero Velo rubber
Trek Segafredo appear to be using Cane Creek headsets, or the top caps at least
Trek's one-piece bar and stem combo is much less of a headache for mechanics when you don't have to run gear cables and housing
The Emonda uses an integrated seatmast instead of a traditional seat post
Porte is running a Garmin Edge 830
Richie Porte has ridden his way onto the podium at every Tour Down Under since 2014, but he has only managed to clinch the overall classification once in that time. For the 2020 edition, with newly crowned Mads Pederson riding in support, the Tasmanian will surely be one to watch.
Related articles
Now in his second season with Trek-Segafredo, Porte is riding a size 50cm Emonda in Adelaide. Complete with a full SRAM Red eTap AXS drivetrain, the Aussie is pushing 54/41t chainrings at the front and a 10-28t 12-Speed cassette at the rear — though this will likely change on race day.
Trek's ruby red Emondas have been disc only for a few years now, and Porte's stoppers are hydraulic with a 160mm rotor at the front and a smaller lighter 140mm disc on the rear.
Porte's cockpit consists of the single-piece Bontrager XXX bar and stem combo usually found on the Madone, and sees sprint shifters on the drops.
In its current configuration, the Australian's bike is rolling on the mid-depth Aeolus 4 XXX wheels finished in 25c Pirelli P-Zero tubular, though we expect to see Porte rolling on the lower profile and lighter weight Aeolus XXX 2 for Willunga Hill on Stage 6. Tipping our scales at 7.04kg, there is a bit of wiggle room to lighten up the Trek-Segafredo team leader's bike for the climbing stages.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Richie Porte's Trek Emonda.
Richie Porte’s Trek Emonda full bike specifications
Frameset: Trek Emonda Disc
Front brake: SRAM Red HRD
Rear brake: SRAM Red HRD
Brake/shift levers: SRAM Red eTap AXS
Front derailleur: SRAM Red eTap AXS
Rear derailleur: SRAM Red eTap AXS
Cassette: SRAM RED XG 1290 10-28T
Chain: SRAM RED
Crankset: SRAM Red AXS with Qark 2x12 SRM, 53/39
Bottom bracket: Cane Creek
Wheelset: Bontrager Aeolus XXX 4
Tyres: Pirelli P-Zero Velo 25c
Handlebars: Bontrager XXX Integrated
Handlebar tape: Bontrager Gel Cork
Stem: Bontrager XXX Integrated
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace
Saddle: Bontrager Aeolus Pro
Seat post: Trek Madone Seat Mast
Bottle cages: Bontrager XXX Water Bottle Cage
Computer: Garmin Edge 830
Rider height: 1.72m
Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 675mm
Saddle nose to handlebars (at stem): 530mm
Weight: 7.04kg
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy