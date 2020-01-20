A closer look at the new Giant TCR - Simon Geschke's 6.4kg bike

Image 1 of 31 Simon Geschke's weight-limit-pushing race bike (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 2 of 31 400 grams of weights added at the bottle cage mounts bring the bike up to the UCI's 6.8kg limit (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 3 of 31 Tubeless wheels and tyres are from Giant's new components brand, Cadex (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 4 of 31 Top-tier Shimano components are used throughout (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 5 of 31 The Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P power meter captures the data (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 6 of 31 CCC team are all using rim brakes here in Adelaide, but we've seen that a disc brake model also exists (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 7 of 31 Giant's ISP (Integrated Seat Post) remains a feature of the new TCR (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 8 of 31 Complete with seat-mast topper compatible with carbon rails (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 9 of 31 In this instance, it is topped with a Giant saddle. 'Forward' denotes it's suitability to an aggressive forward position on the bike (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 10 of 31 It is the Giant Contact SLR Forward with carbon rails (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 11 of 31 The downside to a seat mast is the need to cut the post to the desired length - you don't have a lot of room for adjustment (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 12 of 31 Disc brakes seem to be taking over the peloton, so the rim brake will be thankful for Giant's faith (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 13 of 31 As always at men's WorldTour level, Dura-Ace is the order of any Shimano-specced team (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 14 of 31 Geschke's Garmin computer was unavailable (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 15 of 31 Geschke's climbing shifters offer easy gear adjustment while on the tops (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 16 of 31 Those CCC branded Elite bottles look great in the Australian sunshine (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 17 of 31 A race number is superglued to the rear of the seatpost (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 18 of 31 Separate entry points for brake cables and Di2 wiring (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 19 of 31 Like the bike, Geschke's CCC team use lightweight bottles - these are the Elite Fly (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 20 of 31 The new frame has an integrated down tube port for your junction box (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 21 of 31 This Giant bar tape is exceptionally grippy (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 22 of 31 The 130mm Giant stem provides a total saddle-to-bar reach of 560mm (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 23 of 31 The Giant Contact SLR handlebars are 40cm wide (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 24 of 31 Geschke is running a standard 53/39 chainring configuration (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 25 of 31 RideSense is a speed and cadence sensor that connects via Bluetooth or ANT+ (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 26 of 31 Geschke's 11-30 cassette is still probably cleaner than yours (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 27 of 31 Tubeless tyres are slowly taking over the pro peloton (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 28 of 31 Shimano's Dura-Ace R9100-P Dura-Ace power meter provides left- and right-sided measurement (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 29 of 31 This is Geschke's number one bike (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 30 of 31 And that reference GIAN-026-RD matches the TCR Advanced SL from the UCI's list of approved frames and forks (Image credit: Josh Croxton) Image 31 of 31 A new iteration of Dura-Ace hasn't shown its face as we'd hoped, but let's be honest, 9100 is more than good enough (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Way back in June of 2019, the UCI's list of approved frames and forks saw one of its regular updates, and with it, the eagle-eyed among us noticed a new listing among Giant's fleet of UCI-legal models. A new MY21 TCR. For months, information was sparse and rumours simmered, would it follow the industry trend of dropped seatstays and aero cues?

We spotted something different at the World Road Race Championships in Yorkshire back in September, and when questioned, Greg Van Avermaert confirmed he would be riding aboard the 2021 Giant TCR. Now, here in Adelaide ahead of the Santos Tour Down Under, Simon Geschke and his CCC Team teammates are here with what we understand to be the updated bike.

The bike looks to be an evolution rather than revolution, in that Giant has bucked the industry trend of dropped seatstays in favour of the more traditional double-diamond frame. Giant's ISP (Integrated Seat Post) remains, although it has been treated to an update. The old model's seat tube and seat post are different thicknesses, whereas the new model sees them both sharing the same form.

Other differences include an updated more bow-legged fork, with integrated hose routing for the disc brake version, and an integrated down tube port for your electronic groupset's junction box.

Of all the bikes we got our hands on here in Adelaide, at 6.9kg, the new TCR was the lightest - even with the addition of bottle cage-mounted weights totalling 400 grams and tubeless wheels. Speaking with the CCC mechanics, we learned that with tubular race wheels and no added weights, Geschke's bike comes in at a feathery, yet UCI illegal, 6.4kg - considerably below the UCI weight limit of 6.8kg.

As yet, Giant has announced nothing official about the bike's release, and the model year of 2021 suggests the official launch won't be any time in the immediate future. The UCI sticker's frame code matches that on the approved list, but whether Giant make any minor - or significant - changes between now and the launch date remains to be seen. What we do know, is that the new TCR is race-ready and will be put to the test this week by Simon Geschke and his teammates here at the Santos Tour Down Under.

CCC-Team's Giant bikes aren't alone in their groupset choice. Fourteen WorldTour teams are running Shimano groupsets in 2020, and it's little surprise to see the top-tier Dura-Ace spec providing the shifting and braking. The carbon wheels and tubeless tyres come courtesy of Cadex, although we're told these are only training tyres - normal service will resume with Vittoria providing the race rubber on race days.

Simon Geschke's Giant TCR full bike specifications

Frameset: Giant TCR Advanced SL MY21 Rim

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Rim

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 Rim

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 11-30

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace HG901

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P dual-sided power meter

Bottom bracket: Shimano Dura-Ace

Wheelset: Cadex 42 tubeless

Tyres: Cadex Race 25 tubeless

Handlebars: Giant Contact SLR 40cm

Handlebar tape: Giant

Stem: Giant contact SLR 130mm

Pedals: Shimano PD-R9100

Saddle: Cadex Boost

Seat post: Giant ISP

Bottle cages: Giant Airway Sport

Bottles: Elite Fly Team

Rider height: 1.71m

Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 720mm

Saddle nose to handlebars (at stem): 560mm

Weight: 6.9kg