Tour Down Under: Porte wins stage 3 in Paracombe

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) took control of the 2020 Tour Down Under Thursday at the bottom of Torrens Hill Road on his way to the finale of stage 3, climbing away from his rivals and into the race leader's ochre jersey.

Porte won by five seconds over a chase group that featured Rob Powers (Team Sunweb) in second and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) third, along with Rohan Dennis (team Ineos) fourth, Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) fifth, Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) sixth, Dylan Van Baarle (Team Ineos) seventh, Simon Geschke (CCC Team) eighth and George Bennet (Jumbo-Visma) ninth. Mitchelton-Scott's Luke Hamilton finished another eight seconds back to round out the top 10.

"Hats off to the boys," Porte said in the finishing straight. "They did a really good job in controlling it. I felt good at the bottom of the climb and got a bit of a gap there. It was just a shame there was such a headwind there in the final, because we could have really done some damage."

Porte played the familiar climb perfectly, having won here in 2017 after learning a tough lesson in 2015 when Dennis stole the stage from Porte and Cadel Evans as the pair watched each other.

Porte left nothing to chance Thursday, jumping away from the select climbing group that formed at the bottom of the climb and driving his pace all the way up the 1.7km ascent to the line.

Yates jumped out of the chase group but was unable to get back on terms with Porte and eventually succumbed to Powers for the runner-up spot. Defending Tour Down Under champion Daryl Impey's sixth place on the day lifted him to second overall, six seconds behind Porte, but that's obviously not where the Mitchelton-Scott rider was hoping to be at the end of the day.

Powers is now third overall behind Impey, nine seconds back, with Yates taking up the fourth spot at 11 seconds and George Bennett in fifth at 14 seconds.

Brief Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 3:14:09 2 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:05 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 7 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos 8 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 9 George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 10 Luke Hamilton (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:13