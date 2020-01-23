Trending

Tour Down Under: Porte wins stage 3 in Paracombe

Trek-Segafredo rider takes overall lead with attack on final climb

Image 1 of 37

Richie Porte wins stage 3

Richie Porte wins stage 3
Image 2 of 37

Richie Porte on the stage 3 podium

Richie Porte on the stage 3 podium
Image 3 of 37

Richie Porte in the ochre leader's jersey

Richie Porte in the ochre leader's jersey
Image 4 of 37

Richie Porte in the ochre jersey after stage 3

Richie Porte in the ochre jersey after stage 3
Image 5 of 37

Caleb Ewan

Caleb Ewan
Image 6 of 37

Cam Meyer signs in for stage 3

Cam Meyer signs in for stage 3
Image 7 of 37

Tour Down Under

Stage 3 start at the Tour Down Under
Image 8 of 37

UCI President David Lappartient

UCI President David Lappartient
Image 9 of 37

Richie Porte celebrates his win

Richie Porte celebrates his win
Image 10 of 37

Richie Porte in the Trek-Segafredo bubble

Richie Porte in the Trek-Segafredo bubble


Image 11 of 37

Bahrain McLaren's ristan Hoffman and Rod Ellingworth

Bahrain McLaren's ristan Hoffman and Rod Ellingworth
Image 12 of 37

Fabio Felline relaxes before the start

Fabio Felline relaxes before the start
Image 13 of 37

Elia Viviani

Elia Viviani
Image 14 of 37

Jack Bauer, George Bennett and Michael Hepburn

Jack Bauer, George Bennett and Michael Hepburn
Image 15 of 37

Thomas Scully, Mitchell Docker, Jai Hindley and Alberto Dainese

Thomas Scully, Mitchell Docker, Jai Hindley and Alberto Dainese
Image 16 of 37

Geoffrey Bouchard and Miles Scotson in the breakway

Geoffrey Bouchard and Miles Scotson in the breakway
Image 17 of 37

Jasper Philipsen and Caleb Ewan

Jasper Philipsen and Caleb Ewan
Image 18 of 37

Jay McCarhty

Jay McCarhty
Image 19 of 37

Caleb Ewan

Caleb Ewan
Image 20 of 37

Elia Viviani

Elia Viviani
Image 21 of 37

Guillaume Boivin, Miles Scotson and Geoffrey Bouchard in the breakaway

Guillaume Boivin, Miles Scotson and Geoffrey Bouchard in the breakaway
Image 22 of 37

Miles Scotson and Guillaume Boivin in the breakaway

Miles Scotson and Guillaume Boivin in the breakaway
Image 23 of 37

Diego Ulissi

Diego Ulissi
Image 24 of 37

Ide Schelling

Ide Schelling
Image 25 of 37

Hermann Pernsteiner

Hermann Pernsteiner
Image 26 of 37

Ide Schelling

Ide Schelling
Image 27 of 37

James Piccoli

James Piccoli
Image 28 of 37

George Bennett

George Bennett
Image 29 of 37

Simon Yates and Robert Power fight for the runner-up result

Simon Yates and Robert Power fight for the runner-up result
Image 30 of 37

Romain Bardet

Romain Bardet
Image 31 of 37

Daryl Impey and Simon Yates

Daryl Impey and Simon Yates
Image 32 of 37

Hermann Pernsteiner

Hermann Pernsteiner
Image 33 of 37

Pavel Sivakov

Pavel Sivakov
Image 34 of 37

Richie Porte wins stage 3

Richie Porte wins stage 3
Image 35 of 37

Richie Porte

Richie Porte
Image 36 of 37

Rob Powers and Simon Yates at the finish

Rob Powers and Simon Yates at the finish
Image 37 of 37

Rob Powers

Rob Powers

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) took control of the 2020 Tour Down Under Thursday at the bottom of Torrens Hill Road on his way to the finale of stage 3, climbing away from his rivals and into the race leader's ochre jersey.

Porte won by five seconds over a chase group that featured Rob Powers (Team Sunweb) in second and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) third, along with Rohan Dennis (team Ineos) fourth, Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) fifth, Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) sixth, Dylan Van Baarle (Team Ineos) seventh, Simon Geschke (CCC Team) eighth and George Bennet (Jumbo-Visma) ninth. Mitchelton-Scott's Luke  Hamilton finished another eight seconds back to round out the top 10.

"Hats off to the boys," Porte said in the finishing straight. "They did a really good job in controlling it. I felt good at the bottom of the climb and got a bit of a gap there. It was just a shame there was such a headwind there in the final, because we could have really done some damage."

Porte played the familiar climb perfectly, having won here in 2017 after learning a tough lesson in 2015 when Dennis stole the stage from Porte and Cadel Evans as the pair watched each other.

Porte left nothing to chance Thursday, jumping away from the select climbing group that formed at the bottom of the climb and driving his pace all the way up the 1.7km ascent to the line. 

Yates jumped out of the chase group but was unable to get back on terms with Porte and eventually succumbed to Powers for the runner-up spot. Defending Tour Down Under champion Daryl Impey's sixth place on the day lifted him to second overall, six seconds behind Porte, but that's obviously not where the Mitchelton-Scott rider was hoping to be at the end of the day.

Powers is now third overall behind Impey, nine seconds back, with Yates taking up the fourth spot at 11 seconds and George Bennett in fifth at 14 seconds.

Brief Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 3:14:09
2Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:05
3Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
6Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
7Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
8Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
9George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma
10Luke Hamilton (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:13

General Classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 10:10:24
2Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:06
3Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:09
4Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:11
5George Bennett (NZl) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:14
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:15
7Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos
9Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Team Ineos
10Luke Hamilton (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:23

