Unreleased Giant road helmet spotted at Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 3 CCC Team appears to be riding in a new version of the Rev helmet (Image credit: Colin Levitch) CCC Team appears to be riding in a new version of the Rev helmet Image 2 of 3 The most significant change comes at the rear of the helmet. The profile is more snub nose at the back and likely more aero in the wind tunnel (Image credit: Colin Levitch) The most significant change comes at the rear of the helmet. The profile is more snub nose at the back and like is likely a bit faster in the wind tunnel Image 3 of 3 By our count, there are 21-vents so it should still be a well-vented lid (Image credit: Colin Levitch) By our count, there are 21-vents so it should still be a well-vented lid

Giant's Rev was first launched in 2015 and has served as the brand's well vented, airy road lid ever since. Here in the Adelaide heat at the Tour Down Under, we have spotted what appears to be a new version of the Rev perched on the heads of CCC Team riders.

The differences are subtle, with slight changes, to the front-facing vent profiles, and the overall shape of the helmet. The new Rev now has a snub rear end, and slightly longer profile; we would speculate this new helmet is a bit faster in the wind tunnel than the current Rev.

The current Giant Rev (Image credit: Giant)

By our count, this helmet has 21 vents and appears to use Giant's Chinch + retention system and the LiteForm webbing with adjustable ear splitters.

We've reached out to Giant for more information and are awaiting a reply — we will update this story more details as they become available.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you previews, news, features and tech from the professional peloton in Australia leading up to, during and after the race. Here we also share how to live stream the Tour Down Under, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.