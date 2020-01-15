Specialized Tour Down Under Collection spotted in the wild

A special edition of the Specialized Allez Sprint Disc at the Tour Down Under

Each year, Specialized brings us a range of special edition kit just in time for the Tour Down Under. This year, the collection from Oz is inspired by the Australian Budgie, a colourful long-tailed parrot which is one of the many local species affected by the ongoing bushfire crisis.

Along with the announcement of this collection, Specialized has also pledged to donate $100,000 USD to the WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue Organization, which is working tirelessly to rescue and rehabilitate animals affected by the fires.

Some of the Bora-Hansgrohe riders are wearing the Tour Down Under edition S-Works 7 (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

This year’s Tour Down Under collection includes special editions of the Evade and Prevail helmets, S-Works 7 shoes, socks, a cap, and an Allez Sprint Disc, which will be used by Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-Hansgrohe in the Schwalbe Classic Criterium on January 19.

We spotted Bora-Hansgrohe rider Ide Schelling’s new Allez Sprint Disc being worked on by one of the team mechanics in the TDU Race Village.

(Image credit: @cyclingimages)