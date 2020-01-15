Trending

Specialized Tour Down Under Collection spotted in the wild

Special edition bikes, shoes, helmets, and kit to benefit WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue Organization

Specialized Tour Down Under
A special edition of the Specialized Allez Sprint Disc at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Each year, Specialized brings us a range of special edition kit just in time for the Tour Down Under. This year, the collection from Oz is inspired by the Australian Budgie, a colourful long-tailed parrot which is one of the many local species affected by the ongoing bushfire crisis. 

Read more

Best aluminium road bikes

Best road bike wheels

How to follow the Tour Down Under 2020

Along with the announcement of this collection, Specialized has also pledged to donate $100,000 USD to the WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue Organization, which is working tirelessly to rescue and rehabilitate animals affected by the fires.

Specialized TDU

Some of the Bora-Hansgrohe riders are wearing the Tour Down Under edition S-Works 7 (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

This year’s Tour Down Under collection includes special editions of the Evade and Prevail helmets, S-Works 7 shoes, socks, a cap, and an Allez Sprint Disc, which will be used by Deceuninck-QuickStep and Bora-Hansgrohe in the Schwalbe Classic Criterium on January 19.

We spotted Bora-Hansgrohe rider Ide Schelling’s new Allez Sprint Disc being worked on by one of the team mechanics in the TDU Race Village.

Specialized Allez Sprint Disc Tour Down Under

(Image credit: @cyclingimages)