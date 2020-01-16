Mikkel Bjerg's Colnago Concept - Gallery
Tour Down Under tech: Aero bike for the three-time U23 time trial world champion
There aren't many more promising neo-professionals than 21-year-old Mikkel Bjerg. While U23 talents graduate to the WorldTour with varying success, Bjerg's trajectory looks to be aiming high, and the Danish time trial specialist has already been tipped for another attempt at the Hour Record.
Related articles
With three world under-23 time trial championship titles, there's no denying Bjerg's talents lie against the clock, but with an eighth place at the U23 World Road Race Championships in 2019, he has proven credentials across the varying disciplines of cycling.
Following his success in Yorkshire, Bjerg signed a three-year deal with UAE Team Emirates. He, his team, and his new bike are in Adelaide for the Tour Down Under, where Cyclingnews spent some time with his bike.
The Dane's bike of choice is the Colnago Concept, a rim braked aero road bike that tips the scales at 7.37kg. The Concept isn't a new bike to Colnago's range, and despite the Italian brand launching the V3Rs at the Tour de France last year, UAE Team Emirates riders have a choice of this Concept, or the C64.
Shifting is provided by Campagnolo, with the Super Record EPS V3 groupset pairing a 54/39 chainset with an 11-29 12-speed cassette. Rolling stock also comes courtesy of Campagnolo, with the Bora Ultra 50 carbon wheels spinning on Cult ceramic bearings, and wearing Vittoria Corsa 25c tubular tyres.
Data is collected by a Stages Campagnolo Super Record left-sided power meter and sent to Stages' own Dash GPS cycling computers (not pictured).
Finishing kit comes courtesy of Deda. His Superzero handlebars are paired with a 140mm stem, and the proprietary Colnago seatpost holds the Dane's Prologo saddle at a height of 785mm.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Mikkel Bjerg's Colnago Concept.
Mikkel Bjerg's Colnago Concept full bike specifications
Frameset: Colnago Concept
Front brake: Campagnolo Super Record direct mount
Rear brake: Campagnolo Super Record direct mount
Brake/shift levers: Campagnolo Ergopower Super Record EPS
Front derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Rear derailleur: Campagnolo Super Record EPS
Cassette: Campagnolo Super Record 12-speed 11-29
Chain: Campagnolo Super Record 12-speed
Crankset: Campagnolo Super Record 12x2, 54/39
Power Meter: Stages Campagnolo Super Record 172.5mm
Bottom bracket: Campagnolo Super Record
Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50 tubular
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa tubular
Handlebars: Deda Superzero
Handlebar tape: Colnago
Stem: Deda Superzero, 140mm
Pedals: Look Keo
Saddle: Prologo Dimension Nack
Seat post: Colnago
Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon
Computer: Stages Dash
Rider height: 191cm
Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 785mm
Saddle nose to handlebars (at stem): 650mm
Weight: 7.8kg
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy